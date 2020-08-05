Devin Booker Game Winner Vs LA Clippers Celebrated, Praised By NBA World On Social Media

Devin Booker hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to help the Phoenix Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers 117-115 win at the NBA bubble in Orlando. This was the Suns' third straight victory at the bubble, with Booker averaging above 30 points over the past three games. Along with the Suns, NBA players praised Booker on social media for his game-winner after the Clippers vs Suns matchup. Stars like Donavan Mitchell, Trae Young and Bradley Beal praised Booker, while the Suns changed their social media layout on Twitter and Instagram.

Devin Booker game winner: LA Clippers vs Suns highlights

Suns celebrate Devin Booker buzzer beater in the locker room

THAT FELT GOOD pic.twitter.com/gcXR2GgBlk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 4, 2020

NBA world praises the Devin Booker game winner

D Book my goodness!!! SPESHA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 4, 2020

That’s tough!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2020

Booker is ridiculous. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) August 4, 2020

Damn Book ! That’s Tough💪🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 4, 2020

Book 🔥🔥 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) August 4, 2020

Clippers vs Suns: Devin Booker buzzer beater

Booker's turnaround jumper over Paul George concluded his 35-point game versus the Clippers on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), making the Suns the only team to go 3-0 at the bubble. Kawhi Leonard had tied the game at 115 with 31.3 seconds left on the clock. Ricky Rubio missed a short after that, with Ivica Zubac picking up the rebound.

However, the ball ended up with the Suns after a bad pass, which Mikal Bridges stole. Booker dribbled, though he was blocked by Leonard. He turned around the other direction, shooting over Paul George as he landed on the floor. The Suns were leading by 8 points in the final period before the Clippers went on an 8-2 run, reducing the lead to 107-105 with only five minutes on the clock. Booker and Rubio scored for the Suns, but the Clippers went on a 6-0 run after Leonard's back-to-back 4 points with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Booker also spoke about his game in an interview, saying that the Suns are a "fun team to be a part of" and they are having fun at the bubble. However, he added that he is not a "big celebration guy" and could not get away when they caught him on the ground. Leonard also spoke about Booker's buzzer-beater, saying that everyone saw the shot. "He got to his spot," Leonard added.

The Suns were earlier leading with 11 points in the third quarter, but the Clippers came to cut the lead to 88-87 before the fourth quarter. However, The Suns maintained their lead with a 7-2 run, including a three-pointer by Cameron Johnson. The Suns entered the bubble placed 13th in the Western Conference, with low chances to clinch a playoff spot. Now, they are placed 12th (29-39 win-loss) after their three consecutive wins, 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns will face the Indiana Pacers, while the Clippers will play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday (Friday IST).

Clippers vs Suns NBA live scores

Devin Booker points: 35 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST

Kawhi Leonard points: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Paul George points: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

DeAndre Ayton points: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Ivica Zubac points: 18 PTS, 12 REB

Ricky Rubio points: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Marcus Morris Sr: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Dario Saric points: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST

Cameron Payne: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST

JaMychal Green: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

Phoenix Suns change social media layout after Booker's game-winner

(Image source: Phoenix Suns official Instagram)