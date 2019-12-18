Deandre Ayton Insists Diuretic Ingestion Was An 'unintentional Mistake'

Pheonix Suns centre DeAndre Ayton returned from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers. He played the first game of the season against the Sacramento Kings on October 23 and was subsequently suspended by the NBA after testing positive for diuretics. The 21-year-old addressed his suspension to the media admitting that the diuretic incident was nothing but an unintentional mistake.

DeAndre Ayton was the No 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft where he averaged 16.3 points per game in his rookie season. After being banned by the NBA right after the first game of the season, DeAndre Ayton addressed the media for the first time since his suspension by the NBA. The 21-year-old playing only in his second season in the NBA took a mature approach in handling the situation admitting it was his biggest mistake albeit an unintentional one. Ayton wants to put the incident behind him insisting that he'd rather look to learn from the mistake. DeAndre Ayton tried to clarify the diuretic situation suggesting he ingested the banned substance unknowingly but accepted his suspension.

DeAndre returns against Clippers

Welcome back, DA



1⃣8⃣ PTS

1⃣2⃣ REB

0⃣3⃣ AST pic.twitter.com/tde2Cm0TW4 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 18, 2019

DeAndre Ayton returned on Tuesday night for the Suns in their 120-99 loss to the LA Clippers. Ayton recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Suns. The Pheonix Suns drop to 10th in the Western Conference with an 11-16 (win-loss record). The Suns will take on Oklahoma City Thunder next on Friday night.

DeAndre Ayton on being back from suspension

Suns' Deandre Ayton on first impressions after missing 25 games with drug suspension: "These dudes are moving the ball fast. I've got to hurry up and wake up to the pace of the offense. Three swings and my legs were burning after two screens. I've got to get back in my groove."

