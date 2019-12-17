Steven Adams 'Absolutely Sh*t His Pants' While Shooting Game-winning Throw For OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder showed fighting spirit by recording their biggest comeback in franchise history. The match against Chicago Bulls saw OKC reduced 26-point lead, to win the match 109-106. Steven Adams was the hero for OKC hitting clutch free throw to win the game. He finished the game with 9 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

NBA: Steven Adams match-winning shot

Chris Paul gave the Thunder their first lead since the opening minute of the game with a 3-pointer. Steven Adams went to the free-throw line after he was fouled by Wendell Carter Jr with the game tied. He scored the first free throw and missed the second free throw. He ended up grabbing the rebound and passed the ball to Chris Paul who was fouled. Chris Paul drained a pair of free throws to seal the three-point win.

NBA: Steven Adams speaks about his game-winning shot vs OKC Thunder

During an interview post OKC’s win, Steven Adams admitted how nerve-wracking it was to have the fate of the game resting on his shoulders as he went to take the free throw. Speaking about the situation, he said that he 'absolutely sh*t his pants'. It was pretty tough and he didn’t realise how much pressure it is. He was delighted with his effort and said that he made the shot count and he’s pretty happy with it.

NBA: Bulls vs Thunder highlights

It was an incredible comeback from OKC who looked down and out in their match against Bulls who had taken 26 point lead. Chris Paul led the team in the fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 19 of his team-high 30 points in the final twelve minutes. Danilo Gallinari finished with 22 points, which included four 3-pointers. Dennis Schroder chipped in 18 points and five assists. For Bulls LaVine scored game-high 39-points.

