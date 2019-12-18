The Debate
Pacers Snap Lakers' Seven-game Winning Streak As LeBron James Fails To Put On A Show

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: The Indiana Pacers registered a 105-103 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are the Lakers vs Pacers key moments and player ratings.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-105, snapping the Lakers' seven-game winning streak. They also ended the Lakers' 14-game unbeaten road game streak. Domantas Sabonis scored game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Pacers. This is also Sabonis' 13th straight double-double. Myles Turner added 16 points. Malcolm Brogdon (14 pts), TJ Warren (12 pts) and TJ McConnell (10 points) also scored in double digits. 

Also read | Lakers vs Heat highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis shatter Heat's home winning streak

LeBron James scored 20 points for the Lakers. Dwight Howard also scored 20 points, while shooting 10-10 from the field. Avery Bradley added 13 points. JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points each. 

Also read | Lakers vs Magic: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to 5th straight win

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers key moments

Los Angeles Lakers gained an early 13-6 lead after McGee's dunk four minutes into the game. Though the Pacers decreased the deficit, the Lakers maintained their lead. They went into the second half with a 52-50 advantage over the Pacers. The Pacers made their comeback during Q3, outscoring the Lakers 28-24. Q3 ended with a 78-76 advantage to the Pacers. Pacers maintained their lead into Q4, but Lakers overcame the score deficit early into Q4. James made 2 free throws with 1:40 left on the clock and tied the score at 102. Brogdon scored two-point clutch shot and gave the Pacers a 104-102 advantage with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game. Sabonis made 1-of-2 free throws after Caldwell-Pope's personal foul with 10 seconds left and sealed the Pacers three-point victory. 

Also read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers record

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Avery Bradley – 5.5/10
  • Troy Daniels – 3.5/10
  • Alex Caruso – 6/10
  • Jared Dudley – 3.5/10
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10
  • Danny Green – 4.5/10
  • Dwight Howard – 7/10
  • LeBron James – 6.5/10
  • JaVale McGee – 6/10
  • Rajon Rondo – 6/10

Indiana Pacers

  • Malcolm Brogdon – 7/10
  • Justin Holiday – 4.5/10
  • Jeremy Lamb – 4/10
  • TJ McConnell – 6/10
  • Doug McDermott – 5/10
  • Domantas Sabonis – 7.5/10
  • Myles Turner – 6/10
  • TJ Warren – 6/10

Also read | Anthony Davis joins LeBron James as fastest Lakers player to record a 50-point game

Published:
COMMENT
