Pacers Snap Lakers' Seven-game Winning Streak As LeBron James Fails To Put On A Show

Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 102-105, snapping the Lakers' seven-game winning streak. They also ended the Lakers' 14-game unbeaten road game streak. Domantas Sabonis scored game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Pacers. This is also Sabonis' 13th straight double-double. Myles Turner added 16 points. Malcolm Brogdon (14 pts), TJ Warren (12 pts) and TJ McConnell (10 points) also scored in double digits.

LeBron James scored 20 points for the Lakers. Dwight Howard also scored 20 points, while shooting 10-10 from the field. Avery Bradley added 13 points. JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 points each.

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers key moments

Los Angeles Lakers gained an early 13-6 lead after McGee's dunk four minutes into the game. Though the Pacers decreased the deficit, the Lakers maintained their lead. They went into the second half with a 52-50 advantage over the Pacers. The Pacers made their comeback during Q3, outscoring the Lakers 28-24. Q3 ended with a 78-76 advantage to the Pacers. Pacers maintained their lead into Q4, but Lakers overcame the score deficit early into Q4. James made 2 free throws with 1:40 left on the clock and tied the score at 102. Brogdon scored two-point clutch shot and gave the Pacers a 104-102 advantage with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game. Sabonis made 1-of-2 free throws after Caldwell-Pope's personal foul with 10 seconds left and sealed the Pacers three-point victory.

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley – 5.5/10

Troy Daniels – 3.5/10

Alex Caruso – 6/10

Jared Dudley – 3.5/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10

Danny Green – 4.5/10

Dwight Howard – 7/10

LeBron James – 6.5/10

JaVale McGee – 6/10

Rajon Rondo – 6/10

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon – 7/10

Justin Holiday – 4.5/10

Jeremy Lamb – 4/10

TJ McConnell – 6/10

Doug McDermott – 5/10

Domantas Sabonis – 7.5/10

Myles Turner – 6/10

TJ Warren – 6/10

