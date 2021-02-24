DeMar DeRozan, Tobias Harris React Frustratingly To 2021 NBA All-Star Snub

On Tuesday, the NBA revealed the seven reserves from the Eastern and Western Conference ahead of the 2021 All-Star Draft. However, San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan and Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris were clearly upset over not making the cut for the 70th All-Star game in March, despite putting in a number of eye-catching performances for their respective teams this season. The duo took to social media to vent their frustrations after the All-Star reserves list was released, highlighting the 'fakeness' and 'politics' involved with the selections.

NBA All-Star snubs: DeMar DeRozan labels NBA All-Star voting 'fake'

Just hours after the 2021 NBA All-Star reserves list was revealed, Spurs star DeMar DeRozan took to Twitter and wrote, "Can't believe how fake it is", expressing his disappointment at not being selected for the game in March. The 31-year-old made it to the NBA All-Star Game in his last three seasons with the Toronto Raptors but has now failed to make it in each of his three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Donovan Mitchell got the nod among guards in the Western Conference player pool.

Can’t help but think how fake it is... — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 24, 2021

Although DeRozan may not be posting the highest numbers of his career in terms of scoring, (19.8 points on 48.8 percent shooting), his contributions for Spurs this season cannot be overstated. He is currently Spurs’ leading scorer this season and has been leading a young team that is headed towards a possible playoff appearance that seamed improbable before the season began. The 31-year-old has guided Spurs to fifth in the Western Conference table and is also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Tobias Harris reacts to NBA-All Star snub

Sixers star Tobias Harris was also quick to point out the 'politics' behind the All-Star selection. The 28-year-old took a screengrab of his phone which showed he was listening to Jay Z's 'Politics As Usual' soundtrack. He posted the image on Twitter and captioned the post, "that's all".

Entering their game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Harris has been averaging 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game for the Sixers this season. He’s also shooting a career-best 51.8 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from deep, and 89.4 percent from the free-throw line. Harris dropped 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Raptors to guide his team to their 21st victory of the season, and keep the Sixers at the summer of the Eastern Conference standings.

Image Credits - San Antonio Spurs, Tobias Harris Instagram