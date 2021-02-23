LeBron James Doesn't Believe In Needing Rest, Wants To Punch His Clock And Be Available

LeBron James continues to insist that he can manage the immense workload he has this season after the Los Angeles Lakers' defeat to the Washington Wizards. The 36-year-old logged in 40-plus minutes for the fourth time this month, with the onus on him in the absence of Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder. And while Lebron James has chipped in with performances, the Lakers have struggled, having slipped to third in the Western Conference standings.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill's 'Insensitive' Kobe Bryant Song Lyrics, Fans Explode

LeBron James post-game interview: Lakers star insists he can handle the workload

Speaking to the press after the Wizards vs Lakers game, LeBron James rebuffed all talk of him needing rest during a packed NBA season. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is. I've never talked about it, I don't talk about it, I don't believe in it. We all need more rest, s---. This is a fast turnaround from last season, and we all wish we could have more rest. But I'm here to work, I'm here to punch my clock in and be available to my teammates".

Also Read: LeBron James Posterising Nemanja Bjelica 2019 Moment Sold For $208K On NBA Top Shot

LeBron James on why he won't rest when no one would blame him if he chose to. "I don't need a handout," he said. "I'm not looking for a handout." — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 23, 2021

LeBron James said that the franchise can look into resting him if he is hurt or not feeling well. The 36-year-old said that he has honest people advising him and his love for the game and to be available to his teammates is higher on his priority. James played 43 minutes against the Wizards and amassed 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, playing in all but one minute and six seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime. The Lakers superstar made an attempt that would have put the defending champions up by one with 9.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and admitted that he wasn't at his sharpest.

Also Read: Lakers To Waive Quinn Cook As Rumors Strongly Hint At Possible DeMarcus Cousins Deal

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lakers coach Frank Vogel was certainly better at managing the 18-year veteran's minutes, with the 36-year-old having featured 33.3 minutes per game, which ranked 43rd in the league and represented the least amount of playing time in his career. However, since the start of February, James has averaged 38.2 minutes in 11 games, the most in the NBA. The Lakers have lost four of their last five games since Anthony Davis aggravated his Achilles tendinosis while suffering a calf strain in his right leg against the Denver Nuggets. James has played in all 32 games this season. "I'm not pushing myself. I'm going out and playing the game. I'm doing my job, and I'm trying to do it at a high level, but that's been a narrative around the league," he said.

Also Read: Damian Lillard's Passion For Boxing Has Also Helped His On-court Prowess

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)