LeBron James Posterising Nemanja Bjelica 2019 Moment Sold For $208K On NBA Top Shot

Over the past few years, basketball memorabilia of popular players have been sold for thousands of dollars. This mainly includes NBA greats like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. Recently, a LeBron James highlight was sold for $208,000.

Also read | LeBron James dunk: King James dunks BIG after beating 4 Nuggets players, fans correctly dub it as 'Travel'

LeBron James highlights sold: King James' Nemanja Bjelica moment was sold for $208,000

👑ALL HAIL THE KING👑@YoDough scooped up this Legendary LeBron James Moment from our Cosmic Series 1 set for $208,000‼️ This Moment is from our first Legendary set ever minted 💯



The top acquisition for any NBA Top Shot Moment ... so far.



Congrats on the nice pickup! 👑 pic.twitter.com/rFLMzbwXN7 — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) February 22, 2021

As per reports, a highlight of James posterising Nemanja Bjelica back in November 2019 was recently sold on NBA Top Shot for $208,000 on Monday. This is reportedly the most expensive sale the company has made. "Iconic buy," said Roham Gharegozlou while talking to Action Network's Darren Rovell. Gharegozlou is the CEO of Dapper Labs, which produces both Top Shot and the Flow blockchain. He added that it will be one of the rarest moments to exist on NBA Top Shot.

The buyer was Jesse Schwarz, who also took to celebrate his purchase on Twitter.

According to reports, NBA players also receive a cut from any sale Top Shot makes.

Also read | LeBron James' rookie card sells for record $1.8MILLION at auction

With collectors seeing their cards as the new version of stocks, players now are making sure they own a piece of their future.



Collector @LeoreAvidar paid $1.8M for 1 of LeBron’s 23 Exquisite signed Rookie Patch cards last night. @KingJames: I have some of me too. pic.twitter.com/BWZ16ZKg1I — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

Last June, LeBron James' rookie card was sold for $1.8 million. As per Action Network's Darren Rovell, collector Leore Avidar purchased the signed Rookie Patch card. He revealed that with collectors viewing the cards as stock, players are also looking to own their own cards. In an Instagram post about his rookie card being sold for $1.8 million, LeBron James commented by saying that he too has some of those cards. The card was originally a part of a set that retailed for $125 which was released by Upper Deck Exquisite after James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

Also read | LeBron James' ‘King James’ game-worn Miami Heat jersey could fetch $200,000 at auction

James is currently leading the Lakers for the 2020-21 season, aiming for another title. Already in MVP conversation, James is averaging 25.8 points per game. The Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak and will meet the Utah Jazz next.

Also read | LeBron James speaks following defeat to Miami Heat

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)