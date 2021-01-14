DeMarcus Cousins INSULTS Outgoing James Harden For Being 'disrespectful' To Rockets Team

Houston Rockets star DeMarcus Cousins has heavily criticised James Harden, who is reportedly on his way to join the Brooklyn Nets. 'The Beard' has been long wanting a trade away from the Rockets and has created a storm in recent weeks as he eventually signed off with a 'farewell speech' after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers recently. The Harden interview created a furore in the Rockets camp, with John Wall and Cousins both slamming the 31-year-old's comments.

DeMarcus Cousins on Harden interview: Rockets star slams disrespectful interview

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday (Thursday IST) DeMarcus Cousins slammed James Harden's conduct after his post-match comments following the defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old was quoted as saying, “We’re just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed". Cousins did not hold back his comments and slammed Harden for being disrespectful to the franchise.

More DeMarcus Cousins: "He can feel however he wants to feel with the organization, or whatever his current situation is, but the other 14 guys in that locker room haven't done nothing to him, so for us to be on the receiving end of some of the disrespectful comments..." pic.twitter.com/rJkGk9xLhl — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 13, 2021

When quizzed whether he felt betrayed by Harden, the former Golden State Warriors star said, "Me personally, I don't feel betrayed at all. My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest." Cousins further said that Harden's disrespect for the team and the franchise started way before the interview, and his approach to the training camp and his arrival and the antics off the court showed that.

The 30-year-old said that while this is all a 'nasty part of business', his comments were disrespectful for the players in the dressing room. Cousins said, "Like I said, we've done nothing to him. We've only showed up to work, just like everybody else, and came in ready to work. So like I said, it's completely unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room".

DeMarcus Cousins: “The disrespect tarted way before any interview. Just the approach to training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court, the disrespect started way before, so this isn’t something that all of the sudden happened last night..." pic.twitter.com/mLBTKZoN6t — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 13, 2021

James Harden to Nets? Rockets complete blockbuster Harden trade

Just hours after DeMarcus Cousins' interview, James Harden was granted his wish and a trade to the Brooklyn Nets was finalised. The deal will see The Beard reunite with former OKC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and team up star guard Kyrie Irving, while Rockets received a slew of first-round draft picks and swaps. Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo will also join the Rockets, along with Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. Pacers received Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cavaliers signed Taurean Prince and Jarret Allen.

(Image Courtesy: Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins Instagram)