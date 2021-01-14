NBA Fraternity SHOCKED On Twitter After James Harden's Blockbuster Trade To Brooklyn Nets

The NBA world was sent into a frenzy with reports suggesting that disgruntled Rockets star James Harden was on his way to Brooklyn. 'The Beard' has been long wanting out of Houston and after a controversial press conference on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), it always seemed a matter of when the 31-year-old will walk out of the Toyota Center. As it turns out, Harden will now reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, adding further quality to the Nets roster, which also has Kyrie Irving.

James Harden trade details: NBA stars react to Harden to Nets

The NBA world was in shock when the news of James Harden trade broke out on the internet. The blockbuster trade involved four teams, seven players, four first-round draft picks and four pick swaps in what is reportedly one of the biggest deals in NBA history. The deal makes the Nets an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, and if Steve Nash can manage three All-Stars to focus on the collective, the Lakers might have a harder time defending their NBA championship.

Woah😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021

Woah — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 13, 2021

The deal had many facets and many felt overwhelming for the neutral, but shock could be the most appropriate word for the reaction by NBA players. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson summed it up in just one word as they came to grips with the news. Others had a more expanded reaction, including Cleveland Cavaliers' big men Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond and Kevin Love who will be joined in a suddenly crowded Cavs frontcourt by Jarrett Allen.

A live look at the NBA right now.... pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021

Trapped in hyperbaric chamber for >2hrs and sheesh... — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 13, 2021

Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie and Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum reminded their followers that it was never safe to sleep when it comes to the NBA trade season. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard believes that the Nets roster has some serious quality, while he backed Caris LeVert to take off after his trade to the Indiana Pacers. Other players like Atlanta star Trae Young, Magic's Mo Bamba and Spurs' Rudy Gay had their own reactions to the blockbuster deal.

That’s a lot of firepower in Brooklyn https://t.co/6JIi5YxM7k — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 13, 2021

I think he gone take off now https://t.co/kqWiBZcAKA — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 13, 2021

NBA crazyy ain’t it..🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 13, 2021

I think it goes without saying that you can’t pick Brooklyn in 2k no more 🥲 — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) January 13, 2021

League is crazy right now #NBA — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021

Harden to Nets: Full James Harden trade details

Houston Rockets receive Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks (2022 x 2,2024, 2026), four picks swaps (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027)

Brooklyn Nets receive James Harden and a second-round draft pick in 2024

Indiana Pacers get Caris LeVert, a second-round pick

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Taurean Prince, Jarret Allen

