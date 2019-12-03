DEN Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns on Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 AM IST (Tuesday, December 3, 9:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Lakers have won 17 games and lost 3, while the Nuggets have won 13 games and lost 4. You can also play the DEN vs LAL match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

DEN vs LAL player performances and preview

Anthony Davis is the Lakers top scorer with an average of 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and career-high 10.2 assists. Kyle Kuzma is currently averaging at 11.3 points. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with an average of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris all have averages above 10. LA Lakers, who were on a 10-game winning streak, lost their last match to Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. On the other hand, the Nuggets were on a six-game winning streak before losing their last game to Sacramento Kings.

DEN vs LAL injury update

Bol Bol of the Nuggets is sidelined out of the upcoming DEN vs LAL game due to a foot injury. Jerami Grant is listed as probable due to illness. Avery Bradley of the LA Lakers will remain sidelined for a week due to a lower leg injury.

DEN vs LAL Dream11 team and squad details

DEN vs LAL – Denver Nuggets squad

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

DEN vs LAL – Los Angeles Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

DEN vs LAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Jamal Murray

Shooting-guards: Gary Harris

Small-forwards: LeBron James

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis (C), Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Nikola Jokic

Note - The DEN vs LAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

