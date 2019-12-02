LeBron James Should Have Nine NBA MVPs By Now, Says Scott Brooks

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks believes that LeBron James should have won nine NBA MVP awards by now. The Wizards last lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 125-103 on Friday night at the Staples Center. James finished the game with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 11 assists. After the game, Brooks praised both, the Lakers and James, in a post-match interview. He called the Lakers the current best team in NBA. He added that if the league was not tired by giving James the MVP award, he should have nine of them by now. James has won the NBA MVP four times in his career – 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Also read | LeBron James shows his class yet again, gifts young Lakers fan his game-worn shoes

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James should have won nine NBA MVP awards by now, says Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks on LeBron James: “If you guys were not so tired of giving him the MVP, he should have nine of them by now.” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 30, 2019

Also read | Luka Doncic is a combination of James Harden, Larry Bird, LeBron James: Doc Rivers

LeBron James' NBA 2019-20 season so far

James is currently averaging at 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists per game and is in contention for the NBA MVP award this season. He scored season-high 39 points during the Lakers' overtime victory against Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on November 2. Recently, James became the fourth player in NBA history to complete 33,000 career points. He is also the only NBA player to score a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams. James recorded 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists during their 114-100 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. James will next play the Wizards on March 29, 2020, 5:30 AM IST (March 28, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Also read | LeBron James shows his class by gifting sneakers to a young Lakers fan: Watch video

Also read | LeBron James' influence over Lakers has annoyed NBA players and agents, claim reports