Dennis Rodman Once Put On A Wedding Dress And Claimed He Married Himself In 1996

For the majority of his NBA career, Dennis Rodman remained in the spotlight for his larger-than-life style along with winning five NBA titles. The NBA star, who turned 59 on May 13, recently appeared on Michael Jordan's The Last Dance, which managed to show viewers a glimpse of Rodman's personality and work ethic while playing with the Chicago Bulls. One of the highlights of Rodman's career was his memoir, Bad As I Wanna Be. Rodman dressed in a wedding dress to promote the book, making the Dennis Rodman wedding dress look one of the Bulls star's most popular stories.

Also read | Dennis Rodman girlfriends list: Bulls star dated likes of Madonna and Carmen Electra

Dennis Rodman wedding dress: Dennis Rodman marries himself in a wedding dress

After Rodman dressed up in the wedding gown, the 'Dennis Rodman marries himself' reports took the spotlight as that is what the Bulls star himself claimed. Rodman revealed that he got the idea from Howard Stern, who had done something similar for his book release a year before. Rodman arrived at a Barnes and Noble in a horse-drawn carriage with women dressed in tuxedos. Rodman admitted that he was bisexual and claimed that he was marrying himself. 'Dennis Rodman marries himself' then became the talk of the town, and Dennis' book topped the New York Times Best Sellers list and remained there for 20 weeks.

In his memoir, Rodman talked about crossdressing as a child, stating that he did remember when he did that for the first time as an adult. He wrote that it started gradually from 'earrings and fingernails' and then moved on to 'tops and tight leather shorts'. For Rodman, it became a way for self-expression as it was another way he could show the world 'all the sides of Dennis Rodman'.

He further wrote that he was giving everyone the 'whole package' and was becoming the 'all-purpose person'. When he met stylist David Chappa, he also started dying his hair into various colours like pink, purple, red and green. Him colouring an HIV/AIDS awareness ribbon to the back of his head before a nationally televised playoff game was 'borderline revolutionary' said Bad As I Wanna Be co-author Tim Keown.

Also read | Dennis Rodman birthday: Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director

Dennis Rodman marries himself: Dennis Rodman wedding dress look from 1996

For his event at the Barnes and Noble, Rodman wore a custom-made bridal gown that was made in France. His makeup was done by Kevyn Aucoin as women wearing tuxedos escorted him. Dwight Manley, Rodman's agent in the 90s admitted that the whole thing was their idea for publicity and Rodman was 'completely on board'.

Also read | Dennis Rodman recalls unusual first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2013

Dennis Rodman birthday

The greatest rebounder of all-time.



Happy Birthday, Dennis Rodman! pic.twitter.com/CxkN6ujr4P — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 13, 2020

Dennis Rodman, who is arguably the best rebounder in NBA history, turned 59 on May 13, 2020. The NBA icon's career is highlighted with winning five NBA championships, flamboyant style, multiple relationships and befriending North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986, Rodman retired in 2000 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Rodman won two titles with the Pistons before being traded to the Spurs, who then traded him to the Bulls. Rodman won his final three championships with the Bulls with Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Rodman won the Defensive Player of the Year award for two years straight (1990, 1991) and led the league in rebounding for five years.

Also read | Dennis Rodman confident Scottie Pippen would be better than LeBron James in the 90s