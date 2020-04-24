Dennis Rodman Girlfriend List: Bulls Star Dated Likes Of Madonna And Carmen Electra

Dennis Rodman is a retired NBA player who started his career with the Detroit Pistons and played for the teams like San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He retired with the Mavericks in 2000. Rodman dated and got married to Annie Banks early in his NBA career, after which he dated celebrities like Madonna and Carmen Electra. Here is the Dennis Rodman girlfriend list which includes names of all Dennis Rodman girlfriends, Dennis Rodman dating timeline and who is Dennis Rodman dating currently.

Dennis Rodman girlfriend list

Dennis Rodman girlfriend list: Annie Banks was the first of Dennis Rodman girlfriends (1992-93)

Rodman and Annie Banks were reportedly dating before he started playing for the Detroit Pistons. She was his first wife whom he married in 1992, after which they divorced in 1993. The couple have a daughter names Alexis together. Here is the second person on the Dennis Rodman girlfriends list.

Dennis Rodman girlfriend list: Singer Madonna dates Rodman for some months in 1994

Remember when Madonna was dating Dennis Rodman? pic.twitter.com/mwfo8bnMSW — Julie Mason (@juliemason) June 13, 2017

A year after Dennis Rodman divorced Banks, he dated Madonna. After their relationship ended, Rodman revealed that she once offered him $20 million to impregnate her. In his book Bad As I Wanna Be, he wrote about the faxes she used to send him, as she missed him. The couple even posed for the VIBE Magazine, but it was never released. Here is the next actress on the Dennis Rodman girlfriends list.

Who is Dennis Rodman dating? Actress Vivica A Fox is on the Dennis Rodman girlfriend list (1997-1998)

Beverly Hills, Dennis Rodman & Vivica Fox at the Vanity Fair Post Academy Awards Party https://t.co/ibotRdVwSN #People pic.twitter.com/RS48wwzCGP — Photos Discovery (@PhotoVintageFr) January 2, 2017

Almost four years after dating Madonna, Rodman publically dated actress Vivica Fox. The couple dated briefly and divorced in the same year. Rodman has also accompanied her to the 1997 Academy Awards. Here is the next celebrity on the Dennis Rodman girlfriends list/

Dennis Rodman ex girlfriend: Dennis Rodman dating timeline includes his marriage with Carmen Electra (1998-1999)

there has never been a bigger power couple that Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman .. America’s royal family some would say.. pic.twitter.com/uQrrg0JKdp — Jonny Ed (@ItsJonnyEd) July 17, 2019

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra at the opening of the Planet Hollywood restaurant in Montreal, 1998 pic.twitter.com/vhRHpZpdx4 — VKadre_ru (@KinoVinoandMore) September 15, 2019

Rodman and the Baywatch actress met in 1998, after which they got married for some time. They apparently dated for nine months before tying the knot in Las Vegas’s Little Chapel of the Flowers. During an interview on a chat show, Electra had revealed that she fell in love with Rodman during a very 'vulnerable' time of her life. The couple filed for annulment nine days after their marriage. Rodman reportedly also dated Jaimyse Haft, Alicia Douvall and Jeanie Buss for a brief period of time.

Who is Dennis Rodman dating? Rodman was with Michelle Moyer from 1999 to 2012

Rodman met Michelle Moyer shortly after Electra and was married to her for a long period of time. The couple have two children together – Dennis Jr (2000) and Trinity (2001). They got married on Rodman's 42nd birthday in 2003. Though Michelle filed for a divorce in 2004, the pair tried to reconcile for several years. In 2012, Rodman once again petitioned for a divorce and their marriage was officially dissolved. Reports stated that Rodman owed $860,376 in child and spousal support. Rodman's relationship with Moyer was the NBA star's last public relationship.