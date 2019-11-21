Derrick Rose Claims Load Management Would Have Helped Him Stay With Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose was once dubbed as the next big thing in NBA and was signed by his Chicago Bulls as the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. In 2011, Rose went onto win the MVP with Bulls, but a year later he fell from the grace tearing his ACL in his left knee during the first round of the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Chicago Bulls Could Acquire D'Angelo Russell?

The injury kept him out for the entire season. Due to his major injury issues and struggling to meet expectations, the Bulls eventually decided to trade Rose to the Knicks.

Also Read: Warriors Fall To Worst NBA Defeat Vs Mavericks Since The 1973 Loss Against The Lakers

Derrick Rose on load management

Speaking on a show, Rose said that he would have extended his stay in Bulls if the load management programme would have started early in his career. He said that It was just a different time in the sports world, period. He said that he wouldn’t have taken “load management” thing as far as Kawhi, as far as like they’re really being cautious about his injury or whatever he has. He added that if load management would’ve been around, who knows? he would probably have been with Chicago Bulls.

"If load management would have been around, who knows? I probably would've still been a Chicago Bull by now." -Derrick Rose



Apologies for the sudden hit to the feels... but this full 🎥 is a must-watch: https://t.co/84mCYnBgCr pic.twitter.com/yrZD82t0Ps — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 20, 2019

Also Read: Paul George Reveals Ironical 2017 Near Miss Of Joining Kawhi Leonard At Spurs

Rose skipped the entire 2012-13 season as part of his recovery, which led to his criticism, and he ended up making just 10 appearances the following year before a torn meniscus in his right knee brought an end to that campaign. During his final two seasons with Chicago, Rose went on to miss 47 games with various ailments, including further knee issues.

The 31-year-old is now enjoying resurgence on-court for past two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. Currently, he's averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists across eight appearances for Detroit this season.

Also Read: NBA: Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls And Fear Of Faliure