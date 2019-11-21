Warriors Fall To Worst NBA Defeat Vs Mavericks Since The 1973 Loss Against The Lakers

The Warriors did anything but justice to their name on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. The Dallas Mavericks secured a dominating 142-94 win over the Golden State Warriors. The 48-point margin of the Mavs’ victory typified the Warriors’ struggles this NBA season as they succumbed to their 13th loss so far.

Warriors vs Mavericks: Stephen Curry's injury hurting Dub Nation

However, the fact that they now have the worst record in the NBA wasn't the only result of the night. The Warriors' 48-point defeat against the Mavs was their worst loss in the NBA since they were humiliated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1973 Western Conference semi-finals by 56 points. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry (hand injury), D'Angelo Russell (thumb injury) and Draymond Green (heel injury) against the Mavericks and their absence showed, as the Warriors succumbed to their 13th loss this season.

✔️ Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record back-to-back 35-point triple-doubles

✔️ First player in @NBAHistory to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played



Luka Doncic makes history en route to #SAPStatLineOfTheNight.

The Warriors will have recurring nightmares of Reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic who outscored the Warriors in the first quarter by recording 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 7 out of 8 from the ground. The 20-year old ended the night with a game-high 35 points. In doing so, the Mavs star broke a number of records. Doncic is now the youngest player to score consecutive 35-point triple-doubles in NBA history and is in esteemed company, with Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden being the other big names on the list. He also became the first player in the league to post a 35-point triple-double in 25 minutes or less. What's even more impressive is the fact that Doncic racked up these numbers despite playing only 26 minutes in the game.

It's clear that Stephen Curry's injury is hurting the Warriors probably more than it is hurting the man himself. The Warriors weren't helped by the absences of Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russel, while the Warriors knew they were going to be without without Klay Thompson for an extended period after he suffered a torn ACL in the Finals. While the Warriors did halt a seven-game slide by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week, the Warriors reverted back to their old ways against the Mavs, surrendering meekly at the American Airlines Center.

