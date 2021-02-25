Did Jazz VP Use Racial Slur On Paul Millsap’s Brother? Rudy Gobert Comments On Controversy

This week, Elijah Millsap took to Twitter to speak about bigotry, sharing some personal experience in the process. As per the former NBA star, Utah Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey made bigot remarks directed at him in 2015. The reveal soon became a widely-discussed topic on social media, many looking ahead to the action the Utah Jazz front office might have to take.

Rudy Gobert asked about the Jazz VP racial slur controversy with Paul Millsap brother

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was asked about the recent controversy between Elijah Millsap and Lindsey – who is his current VP. According to KSL's Ryan Miller, Gobert was apparently unaware of the comment Lindsey made. However, the Jazz All-Star stated that he will look into the matter personally. Gobert and Millsap were teammates while the latter was in the league. Gobert also added that he and Millsap had a good relationship back then.

Paul Millsap, Elijah's brother, also play]ed with the Utah Jazz.

"I never ever heard about it. Elijah was actually one of the guys that I was close with when he was part of the team a few years ago," Gobert said. "So I am gonna reach out to him and find out".

What did Elijah Millsap reveal?

On Wednesday, Elijah Millsap made a thread on Twitter, where he spoke about bigotry and revealed that Lindsey making a racial comment about him in 2015 during his exit interview. He was waived a year later. Later, he spoke about standing up for what is right, and how the 'truth' will never overtake him again.

Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana”. — Elijah (@Elijah_Millsap) February 25, 2021

Lindsey is yet to make any comment on the matter. However, Jazz coach Quin Snyder denied the comment. “Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation. I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that," he said. However, according to Millsap, Snyder was present when the incident took place.

The Jazz are currently leading the league with a 26-6 (win-loss) record, and have a realistic shot at the 2021 title. However, Lindsey's comment might affect the team's reputation. With NBA players all standing up for equality and rights, the league and team's action will matter.

Most fans remained supportive of Millsap and his story. Many urged the league or team to take some action, and stand by the words they preach.

(Image credits: AP, NBA website)