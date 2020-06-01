George Floyd Protest: How NBA Stars Raised Their Voice Against Racial Injustice

George Floyd's unfortunate death has sparked a frenzy across the United States of America. There have been multiple George Floyd protests that have emerged over the last week or so. New York, Florida, Los Angeles, Atlanta and other American cities recorded protests as people took to the streets to express their outrage surrounding George Floyd's death. On Sunday, protestors flocked to the White House in Washington DC as they called for President Donald Trump to bring an end to police brutality in the country. Several prominent Hollywood personalities, popular singers and sports icons also joined in to protest against police brutality and systemic racism that is still prevalent in the US. NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown and Karl Anthony-Towns have also become part of this movement as they question all those in power.

George Floyd death, George Floyd protest

LeBron James reduced to tears on George Floyd death

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

Why was George Floyd killed? George Floyd protest

How NBA players joined the protest and raised their voice against racism

Former NBA player #StephenJackson delivers a powerful message to honor his longtime friend George Floyd. 🙏🏾 #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/HT37Ywfz8C — consciouslyunbiased (@consciouslyunb) May 29, 2020

George Floyd death: NBA stars join the George Floyd protest movement

Lakers star LeBron James led from the front with multiple posts on social media to highlight the plight of the average African-American living in the United States. LeBron James took that idea a step further by bringing in his Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on board the ongoing movement as they made a strong statement on Instagram stating, "If YOU Ain't Wit US, WE Ain't Wit Y'ALL." Meanwhile, Karl Anthony-Towns and former NBA champion Stephen Jackson were seen protesting in Minnesota a day after George Floyd's death. Karl, who lost his mother earlier this year to COVID-19, was seen comforting Stephen Jackson who was a friend of the late George Floyd.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown reportedly drove 15 hours to lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta. JR Smith also joined a protest in Los Angeles but he made headlines for a different reason on Monday morning. Smith was caught assaulting a protestor who shattered his vehicle's glass window amid the protest.

NBA greats such as Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Kendrick Perkins and even Michael Jordan have spoken out against the various injustices that African-Americans are subjected to on a daily basis. Various other NBA personalities have spoken out against racism towards minorities ahead of a potential NBA return date this month. An official NBA return date is yet to be announced but reports claim that officials are aiming to resume the season sometime in July.

Why was George Floyd killed? George Floyd protest

The answer to the question 'Why was George Floyd killed?' still remains unknown. However, the reason behind George Floyd's arrest has been well-documented. Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 dollar bill to purchase cigarettes after a deli employee called 911. Four police officers then made their way to the scene and arrested George Floyd. The officers claimed that Floyd resisted arrest. In a video that was shot by bystanders, Floyd can be seen being restrained as a police officer named Derek Chauvin holds him down with his knee, which ultimately led to Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin, the main instigator behind this hideous crime, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the George Floyd death case. Prior to the George Floyd death, another African-American citizen named Ahmaud Arbery was murdered in broad daylight by a former police officer while Arbery was jogging in a neighbourhood in Georgia.

George Floyd protest

Jaylen Brown drives 15 hours to lead a protest in Atlanta

Jaylen Brown on his IG live from Atlanta: "Being a celebrity, being an NBA player doesn't exclude me from no conversation at all. First and foremost I'm a black man and I grew up on this soil.” pic.twitter.com/7pD09VYouk — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 30, 2020

