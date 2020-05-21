LeBron James, Tom Brady To Co-produce Sports Documentary 'Greatness Code' With Apple

On Wednesday, tech giants Apple announced their latest addition to their Apple TV Plus streaming platform. A short-form documentary series titled 'Greatness Code' will make its way to Apple's streaming platform on July 10, 2020, the company announced. Co-produced by sporting greats LeBron James and Tom Brady, the short series will highlight untold stories of some of the greatest athletes in the world.

LeBron James & Tom Brady are teaming up for documentary series called “Greatness Code”



LeBron & Brady are co-producing the 7 episode Apple series examining a pivotal moment that defined legendary athletes careers.



LeBron James and Tom Brady to co-produce Greatness Code

“Greatness Code is a short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world,” Apple said in a press release on Wednesday. ”The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.”

LeBron James' Uninterrupted and Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports will co-produce the series. Emmy-winning director Gotham Chopra, who is also a co-owner of Tom Brady's Religion of Sports, will direct the series and will also serve as the executive producer. LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter will also be among the many executive producers. Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran and Uninterrupted's Devin Johnson are the other named executive producers.

The first season will focus on three-time NBA champion LeBron James, six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, US women's soccer star Alex Morgan, world's fastest man and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, Olympic gold medalist and snowboarder Shaun White and 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.

LeBron James documentary to make its debut on July 10

The success of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has prompted an influx of productions in the sports documentary genre. Earlier this month, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson released his short documentary 'Above the Waves', which explored his injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and subsequent rehab. Although not a documentary, recently it was reported LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment will be producing a basketball-themed filmed 'Hustle' for Netflix. Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role of a basketball scout.

Speaking of Greatness Code, Apple TV Plus already has a growing list of acclaimed Apple Originals like Beastie Boys Story and Visible: Out On Television. It also streams On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and The Elephant Queen.

