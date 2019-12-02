Dirk Nowitzki Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Touching Tribute From Lakers

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki retired from the NBA at the end of the last season. His competitive rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers earned him so much respect that the Lakers decided to give him a proper tribute when the Mavericks visited the Staples Center on Sunday night (Monday morning, IST).

Lakers vs Mavericks: Tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

On Sunday, when Lakers hosted Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki was present courtside to root for his beloved Mavericks. The Lakers took this opportunity to greet the legend with a standing ovation followed by a video tribute for Nowitzki stating 'Thank You, Dirk.'

Soon after the game, Dirk Nowitzki, who was taken by surprise, retweeted the post with a humble thank you.

Watch: Dirk Nowitzki talk about retirement life

Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks legend

Dirk Nowitzki has played his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks having spent 18 years with them. He was in an inspiring form for the Mavericks in their NBA championship-winning campaign in 2011 where he also won the NBA Finals MVP. A towering 7 ft forward, Nowitzki has averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his NBA career. He is a 14-time NBA All-star and for sure a future NBA Hall of Famer.

Lakers vs Mavericks - Doncic helps Mavericks beat Lakers

However, among all the emotions and greetings, the game proved to be a frustrating one for the Lakers and their supporters as Mavericks' Luka Doncic outscored both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to help his side beat the Lakers, 114-100.

