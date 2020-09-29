DJ Khaled Goes Crazy While Celebrating As Miami Heat Advance To Long-awaited NBA Finals

On Sunday (Monday IST), the Miami Heat's 125-113 Game 6 victory against the Boston Celtics confirmed the Lakers vs Heat NBA Finals. The Heat, who won the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-2 advantage, will play their first NBA Finals since 2014. Elated fans flooded social media with celebratory messages, excited about the finals matchup. However, among those fans, was longtime Heat supporter and songwriter DJ Khaled, who could not keep calm after the Heat won the ECFs.

DJ Khaled can't contain his excitement after the Miami Heat win ECF by beating the Celtics

"WE IN THE FINALS !!!!!!!!" Khaled wrote with his first video, where he is running around the room, visibly excited for the finals right after the final buzzer was heard. In another video uploaded shortly after, Khaled speaks about the banners the Heat has. "The banners. We’ve got banners of championships,” Khaled explains to someone off-camera, before adding that it doesn't matter if the team is young, and the locker room AC is pouring out greatness. DJ Khaled even posted a photo of Miami Heat president Pat Riley, referring to him as a visionary.

Khaled has been supporting the Heat for a long time and has been a frequent presence at courtside at the AmericanAirlines Arena. While Khaled could not attend this game, he definitely managed to maintain his level of excitement. Along with Khaled, Rick Ross also posted about the Heat's win this weekend, sharing a photo of himself with Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

Over the years, he has also expressed some desire in acquiring a minority stake in the franchise. “I would love to talk to the Heat [to see if they’d] let me be an owner – even if it’s one percent,” Khaled ais while speaking to TMZ in 2016. He added that he is always representing the team, and will represent it for life. "I bleed Miami. It’s Miami Heat for life. It’s Miami everything.” Khaled has also collaborated with the NBA, Bleacher Report along with Mitchell & Ness for a special edition Heat "Swingman" jersey and uniform.

This will be the Heat's sixth final in NBA history – and the first since 2014. The Heat have previously won three championships (2006, 2012 and 2013). Their last two titles were won by a team led by LeBron James, who is now a part of the Los Angeles Lakers – who the Heat will face in the finals. Game is scheduled on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST).

