Justin Bieber Does Hassled Drake A Huge Favour Starring In DJ Khaled's 'Popstar'; Watch

DJ Khaled and Drake dropped the music video of their latest single Popstar which has been one of the top songs on many charts. But there’s a catch, the music video of the groovy number stars Justin Bieber in the lead. Apparently Drake was in a pickle as he could not shoot the video himself, so Justin did him a favour and starred in the popular DJ Khaled song.

Justin Bieber stars in Drake and Khaled's 'Popstar'

The music video of Drake and Dj Khaled’s Popstar dropped recently and it has gone viral among fans ever since its release. The song features Drake and stars Justin Bieber, a twist which not many were expecting. The 8-minute long video portrays how Drake called in for a favour and for Justin it was a dream come true.

The music video opens with DJ Khaled sending video after video to Drake requesting him to film a video for their collab number Popstar. DJ Khaled says, “We have to shoot the Popstar video!” and floods Drake with ideas for the music video. He further explains why Drake must do it and how they would “go live on Instagram”.

However, Drake is hassled and feels he has given him everything he wants already. He further explains that he cannot give Khaled a video as he “cannot even make his own album in peace”. Finally, Drake figures out that he has got to give Khaled a video but will have to call in for a favour.

The scene cuts to Justin Bieber shooting a video for Drake’s Popstar. He is shown as someone living the life of a pop star, surrounded by party people and he lip syncs to the song. The video also features Scooter Braun as his manager and Justin’s wife Hailey.

However, Bieber wakes up in bed next to Hailey and realises that he only dreamt of shooting the music video. The scene cuts to Justin walking alongside his wife and their dog. Suddenly, Justin receives a call from Drake for real and it is to ask for a favour. Watch the music video below.

DJ Khaled’s Popstar featuring Drake and starring Justin Bieber



