NBA Finals Schedule: Lakers Vs Heat Schedule, Start Date And Live Stream

Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat will face Frank Vogel's Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals with the games set to take place at the NBA bubble with no fans in attendance. Although the Lakers are favourites to win the NBA Championship this year, the scruffy Miami Heat are bound to put up a tough fight against the Western Conference giants. Here's a look at the NBA Finals schedule, NBA Finals Game 1 preview and NBA Finals live stream details.

One more series.

Four more wins.



Job's not finished. pic.twitter.com/quTeGWuPKl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 28, 2020

NBA Finals Game 1: Lakers vs Heat preview

LeBron James and co breezed through the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket on their way to the 2020 NBA Finals, ending each of their series in five games. On the other hand, the Miami Heat dominated the Eastern Conference field in nearly identical fashion. The Heat only dropped four games over the course of their postseason run, most notably sending the top-seeded Bucks home in a five-game series. The Heat knocked off Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to book their spot in the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Game 1: Lakers vs Heat live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch NBA Finals Game 1 live on the ABC Network. In India, Lakers vs Heat Game 1 live telecast will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The NBA Finals live stream will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode.

NBA Finals schedule: NBA Finals start date from Game 1 till Game 7

Game 1: Wednesday, September 30 Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 pm (Thursday, October 1, 6:30 am IST)

Game 2: Friday, October 2, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 pm (Saturday, October 3, 6:30 am IST)

Game 3: Sunday, October 4, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 pm (Monday, October 5, 5:00 am IST)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 6, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 9:00 pm (Wednesday, October 7, 6:30 am IST)

Game 5*: Friday, October 9, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 pm (Saturday, October 10, 6:30 am IST)

Game 6*: Sunday, October 11, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 pm (Monday, October 12, 5:00 am IST)

Game 7*: Tuesday, October 13, Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 pm (Wednesday, October, 14, 6:30 am IST).

