NBA Coach Salary: How Much Do NBA Coaches Like Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers Make In A Year?

While the average NBA coach salary is much less than an NBA player's, most NBA coaches earn millions of dollars per year. As per reports, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spends around $20,000 of his paycheck on wine alone, while also spending millions on team dinners. Popovich, along with Doc Rivers and Scott Brooks, is one of the highest-paid NBA coaches of all time.

NBA coach salary: How much do NBA coaches make? What is the average salary of NBA coaches?

How much do NBA coaches make? Gregg Popovich's NBA coach salary clocks in at $11 million

With an $11 million salary on average, Popovich has the highest average salary among NBA coaches. Popovich has won three Coach of the Year awards and has led the team to five NBA championships. Statistically, Popovich is the most successful coach in NBA history with most regular-season and playoff wins.

How much do NBA coaches make? Doc Rivers ranks second with $10 million salary

Rivers, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, is one of the highest-paid NBA coaches with a $10 million contract. Rivers became a head coach in 1999, and received the Coach of the Year award in 2000 as he led the Orlando Magic to the playoff berth. He coached the Magic for five years before moving to the Boston Celtics. He won the 2008 championship with the Celtics after they signed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett along with Paul Pierce. Rivers has been with the Los Angeles Clippers since 2013.

NBA coaches salaries: Scott Brooks earns $7 million every year

Brooks played in the NBA for ten seasons before embarking on a coaching career. He used to work as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Stars (from the American Basketball Association). He went on to work as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets before landing with the Seattle Supersonics. When the Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City, Brooks took over as the head coach in 2009. He won the Coach of the Year in 2010 and led the Thunder to three Conference Finals appearances and one Finals appearance. He currently coaches the Wahington Wizards.

How much do NBA coaches make? Rick Carlisle makes $7 million a year

Carlisle's coaching career started in 2002 after he led the Detroit Pistons to 50 wins and bagged the Coach of the Year award. Carlisle is also among the few NBA coaches who have won an NBA title both as a coach and player. He started coaching the Mavericks in 2008 and is still under a $35 million contract extension with the team.

NBA coaches salaries: Dwayne Casey also earns $7 million every year

Casey initially used to coach the in the Japanese Basketball League. He returned to the NBA to work as an assistant coach for the SuperSonics from 1994 to 2004. He was later appointed as the head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2005. He also coached the Toronto Raptors, leading them to their Conference Finals appearance in 2016. The Raptors fired Casey after the 2018 season when he was named the Coach of the Year. He currently coaches the Detroit Pistons under a five-year contract.

