Last Updated:

Donovan Mitchell Jumps Into His Pool After Signing His $195 Million Contract Extension

As captured in a recent Instagram story, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is seen jumping into a pool after signing his mammoth contract extension.

Written By
Devika Pawar
donovan mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's presence in the Utah Jazz for the past three seasons has made him one of the team's key players. He led the team to the 2020 playoffs, though they were eliminated after a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell averaged 36.3 points per game in the playoffs, a personal best for the 24-year-old guard. His efforts were rewarded by the franchise as he signed a mammoth extension this month. 

Also read | Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray embrace after Nuggets' hard-fought 4-3 first-round victory

Donovan Mitchell contract extension is worth $195 million

As most people expected, Mitchell will be playing with the Jazz for an extended amount of time. The rookie max extension was finalized on Sunday, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The contract also includes a player option for the fourth season. He is guaranteed $163 million by the team and will hit the mentioned $195 million if he ticks the All-NBA criteria in 2020-21.

Also read | Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert hit back at Jazz fan threatening NBA boycott over BLM issue

Mitchell, per Jordan Mitchell's IG story, seemed to be excited about his new contract. The shooting guard was seen taking a big dive into the pool, which was uploaded after the contract was announced. Fans reacted to Mitchell's jump, some joking about him now getting a new pool soon. "With socks on?!" One fan wrote, before adding a vomiting emoji later. 

Fans react to Donovan Mitchell extension reaction of jumping into a pool

Also read | NBA players set for big meeting with Pope Francis to discuss work for social justice?

Donovan Mitchell stats

Mitchell could be one of the key reasons why the Jazz will be a threat to top title contenders in the coming few seasons. This season, the young NBA icon averaged 24 points. 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists – all career highs. He also made his first All-Star appearance this year. 

Also read | Carmelo Anthony, Doc Rivers & others named in first NBA Social Justice Coalition Board

(Image credits: Donovan Mitchell Instagram – @spidadmitchell)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND