Donovan Mitchell Jumps Into His Pool After Signing His $195 Million Contract Extension

Donovan Mitchell's presence in the Utah Jazz for the past three seasons has made him one of the team's key players. He led the team to the 2020 playoffs, though they were eliminated after a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell averaged 36.3 points per game in the playoffs, a personal best for the 24-year-old guard. His efforts were rewarded by the franchise as he signed a mammoth extension this month.
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension, his agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @caa_sports tell ESPN. Story soon.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020
As most people expected, Mitchell will be playing with the Jazz for an extended amount of time. The rookie max extension was finalized on Sunday, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The contract also includes a player option for the fourth season. He is guaranteed $163 million by the team and will hit the mentioned $195 million if he ticks the All-NBA criteria in 2020-21.
Donovan Mitchell rookie max extension— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2020
Contract vs. the max he could earn
20/21 $28.1 ➡️$33.7
21/22 $30.4➡️$36.4
22/23 $32.6 ➡️$39.1
23/24 $34.8 ➡️$41.8
24/25 $37.1 ➡️$44.5
Total $163 ➡️ $195.6
.@spidadmitchell after signing his $196M deal 😂— ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020
(via jordannmitchell_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/8or3sYpQG4
Mitchell, per Jordan Mitchell's IG story, seemed to be excited about his new contract. The shooting guard was seen taking a big dive into the pool, which was uploaded after the contract was announced. Fans reacted to Mitchell's jump, some joking about him now getting a new pool soon. "With socks on?!" One fan wrote, before adding a vomiting emoji later.
Great young man.. Good things happen to nice people sometimes!— The Novogratz (@thenovogratz) November 22, 2020
No more Mitchell/Lavine/Coby White super team pic.twitter.com/SaaayknYMQ— Zach Prosperi (@Zach_Prosperi) November 22, 2020
Very uncomfortable looking jump lol— Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) November 22, 2020
Shame it has to be with the Jazz— • (@JO27777) November 22, 2020
With socks on?! The feeling 🤮— Josh (@_deakin) November 22, 2020
Mitchell could be one of the key reasons why the Jazz will be a threat to top title contenders in the coming few seasons. This season, the young NBA icon averaged 24 points. 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists – all career highs. He also made his first All-Star appearance this year.
