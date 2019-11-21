The Debate
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Help Victim Of Vandalism, Invite Young Fan To Utah Jazz Game

Basketball News

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert make a heartwarming gesture as they spend some time with a victim of vandalism Luc Holdaway before a Jazz game.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donovan Mitchell

On Monday night, high school senior Luc Holdaway sat courtside as Utah Jazz took on Minnesota Timberwolves. Holdaway is just another American teenager who’s been bullied and put under tremendous stress for no reason whatsoever. When Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert came to know about him, they extended their support to the young American teenager just to let him know that he was not alone in this fight. 

NBA: Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell chats with bullying victim

The Pleasant Grove teen, Luc Holdaway, who was the victim of targeted vandalism spent some time with Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as they geared up for the Timberwolves game. The youngster was spotted chatting with Gobert before the match while Mitchell sat beside him and gave him comfort. 

Mitchell and Gobert touched the heart of young fan

After the incident, a Twitter user called out to people to make Holdaway feel welcome in the community. Responding to the tweet, Gobert wrote, “We definitely will!”, while Mitchell requested his information “ASAP!”

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert makes a heartwarming gesture

