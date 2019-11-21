Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Help Victim Of Vandalism, Invite Young Fan To Utah Jazz Game

On Monday night, high school senior Luc Holdaway sat courtside as Utah Jazz took on Minnesota Timberwolves. Holdaway is just another American teenager who’s been bullied and put under tremendous stress for no reason whatsoever. When Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert came to know about him, they extended their support to the young American teenager just to let him know that he was not alone in this fight.

NBA: Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell chats with bullying victim

Donovan Mitchell caught up with Luc Holdaway, the teen from Pleasant Grove High School who has been victimized by bullying.



The @UtahJazz are hosting Luc, his family and friends as a VIP against the Timberwolves. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/vzKO78CvF6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2019

The Pleasant Grove teen, Luc Holdaway, who was the victim of targeted vandalism spent some time with Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell as they geared up for the Timberwolves game. The youngster was spotted chatting with Gobert before the match while Mitchell sat beside him and gave him comfort.

Mitchell and Gobert touched the heart of young fan

After the incident, a Twitter user called out to people to make Holdaway feel welcome in the community. Responding to the tweet, Gobert wrote, “We definitely will!”, while Mitchell requested his information “ASAP!”

This Pleasant Grove teen woke up on his birthday to find his car covered in horse manure. His father says the vandalism has gone on for years and HAS to stop. Hear from him on @KSL5TV at 6pm #ksllive pic.twitter.com/PcliM1OrZm — Ashley Kewish (@ashleykewish) November 11, 2019

This is terrible!!! Please get his info for me ASAP!! https://t.co/Zwks3tI8yM — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 13, 2019

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert makes a heartwarming gesture

