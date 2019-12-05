Did Draymond Green Hint At Warriors Exit After Retiring Michigan State Jersey?

Draymond Green had his jersey retirement ceremony by Michigan State University on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old Warriors star got pretty emotional during the ceremony as Warriors coach Steve Kerr and teammates Klay Thompson, Zaza Pachulia, D’Angelo Russel were all present courtside. While Kerr admitted that he believes Green will have a similar honour with the Warriors in the future, we can simply contemplate if his Warriors exit might just be around the corner.

Draymond Green and retirement?

Let us look at the facts, the NBA 2019-20 season has been a very difficult one for the Golden State Warriors. They have made one of the worst starts in their recent history and are currently rooted to the bottom in the Western Conference with a 4-19 (win-loss) record. After reaching the NBA Finals for the past five seasons, their recent form has called for some change in the Warriors dressing room.

Draymond Green has played for the Warriors since 2012. He has endured an indifferent season just like the Warriors. So far, Green has featured six times in the NBA, averaging just 8.3 points. 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. This is far below his best season with the Warriors in 2014-15 when he averaged 14 points and 9.5 assists per game. Injuries have taken a toll on the 29-year-old forward. He has been forced to miss more than half the number of games this season with a thumb injury. So despite the respect, Green commands in the Warriors dressing room, his run with the Warriors can come to an end soon.

Draymond Green: In need of a fresh challenge?

Draymond Green could consider moving to a different franchise, having played his entire NBA career with the Warriors in search of a fresh challenge and relatively less burden. On the flip side, the Warriors too can consider moving him off to inject some fresh faces into their squad, especially considering one of the core Warriors stars - Kevin Durant departed in the off-season. An overhaul may be needed to recover from their disastrous 2019-20 season.

But its no denying, Draymond Green is a Warriors legend. The three-time NBA All-Star helped the Golden State Warriors become a major contender in the Western Conference winning three NBA Championships. Green also won the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Saginaw-born star saw his No 23 jersey retired by the Michigan State University and the reported $99.7 million contract extension he signed in August that runs through the 2022-23 season means Warriors still consider him a major asset and any different franchise might have to lose an arm or a limb to convince the Warriors to let go of Green.

Draymond Green's speech

