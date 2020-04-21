Draymond Green Talks About Uncertainty Around Kevin Durant's Free Agency Move In 2019

A day after Michael Jordan's The Last Dance premiered on ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appeared on Uninterrupted's WRTS: The After Party. Green talked about the documentary, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant's time with the Warriors before he decided to join the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. According to the three-time NBA champion, Kevin Durant's free agency 'loomed over the Warriors' after the 2018-19 season.

Draymond Green on Kevin Durant before he left the Warriors for the Nets

"What should have happened was Kevin come out and say 'this is it, let's do this.'"



-Draymond on Kevin Durant's FA decision that loomed over the '19 Warriors. pic.twitter.com/5uNDWRxqs8 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 21, 2020

Draymond Green on Kevin Durant and his free agency in 2017

Draymond Green was asked about what he felt about Kevin Durant before he announced his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. According to Green, he hoped that Durant would have been upfront about his decision, telling them if 'this is it or 'this isn't it'. He added that Durant just left the elephant out of the room, because of which they received the question every day. Whenever the media asked him or Klay Thompson about their contracts, they answered directly.

While Durant might not have known what he wanted to do, Green stated that the problem was the rest of the team receiving the same question. Green was initially asked to compare the situation to the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, where the players clearly stated that they would not be returning. The Warriors star believed the Bulls had no 'elephant' with them.

Though Durant won two NBA championships with the Warriors, he was reported to be unhappy. While there has been no confirmation as to why he left the team, reports suggest that Durant was unhappy with preferential treatment Steph Curry received. Last year, Durant had admitted that his on-court altercation with Green in 2018 was also a reason why he joined the Nets. Draymond Green later admitted that he regretted the fight with Durant.

