Charles Barkley Compares Draymond Green To A Band's Least Popular Member In Fiery Retort

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have been trading insults through the media since last week. During the Lakers vs Warriors game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST), Charles Barkley made fun of Draymond Green and his 'triple-singles'. Green retorted after Barkley's comment, stating that Charles Barkley is not smart enough to talk to him about basketball. Their feud goes back to 2018, where Charles Barkley said that he wanted to punch Draymond Green.

Also read | Charles Barkley to sell NBA 1993 MVP award for developing hometown Alabama

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley insults Draymond Green with a boy band analogy

"He's the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he's a star. And he's not. He's lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they're screaming for Justin Timberlake.”



-Charles Barkley on Draymond Green

(🎥 The Dan Patrick Show) pic.twitter.com/lN42YXYsVw — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2020

Charles Barkley's retort was a result of Draymond Green insulting him a few days ago. Draymond Green had called Charles Barkley 'not smart enough', and said that he was coming for his job. Barkley reacted to that comment, saying that he believes his job is safe.

While on The Dan Patrick Show, Charles Barkley called Draymond Green the 'least famous person' from a boy band. Barkley believes that though Green believes he is an NBA star, he is not one. Charles Barkley also feels Draymond Green is lucky to be in the band he is a part of, and while he thinks 'all the girls' are cheering for him, they are there for Justin Timberlake.

Also read | Draymond Green roasts Charles Barkley by threatening to take away his TV pundit job

Charles Barkley also insulted Draymond Green while talking to TMZ Sports, where he called the latter ugly, albeit indirectly. He started by calling Green a 'good player and great guy' but added that he has a face perfect for radio instead of TV. Charles Barkley thinks Draymond Green could get the job done but does not have the face for it.

Also read | Charles Barkley calls James Harden and the Houston Rockets 'munchkins'

NBA 2019-20: Charles Barkley on Draymond Green during Lakers vs Warriors game

Charles Barkley continues roasting Draymond Green "He got his normal triple-single" pic.twitter.com/qa28hWZgfd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 28, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Draymond Green does not think Charles Barkley can talk to him about basketball

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too...He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Also read | Charles Barkley compares the Philadelphia 76ers to NFL's Cleveland Browns