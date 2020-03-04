NBA Rumours: Warriors Star Draymond Green To Sign Multi-million Converse Shoe Deal

NBA rumours have been up and running ever since the trade window opened up earlier this season. NBA rumours circled around Andre Iguodala and the Morris brothers (Marcus and Markieff), both of whom ended in Los Angeles, lending some credibility to the NBA rumours section. It now appears that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will join the legion of NBA players in the NBA rumours section, albeit not in terms of a trade.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Breaks Multiple NBA Records Despite Pelicans' Loss To Lakers

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020

NBA rumours: Draymond Green reportedly signs shoe deal with Converse

After years of sporting the Nike swoosh on his kicks, Warriors power forward Draymond Green will now reportedly sign a shoe deal with Converse. Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Draymond Green is currently in talks with Converse to sign a shoe deal that could bring the company back into the NBA landscape. Should the deal go through, the Warriors power forward will be the most recognizable name on the Converse roster after the Dwyane Wade days. The Converse deal, therefore, is just another feather in the Draymond Green endorsements cap.

Also Read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

Draymond Green is a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors and has made three All-Star appearances so far. While the Warriors may not be in the best shape this season, the signing of Draymond Green by Converse represents a statement of intent from the company. Details of the deal have not yet been released, but the company also have Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr on their roster. Chinese national team star Abudushalamu Abudurexiti is also a part of the Converse family.

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report

The Golden State Warriors are currently languishing at the bottom of the NBA's Western Conference standings. A 14-48 (win-loss) record does little justice to the Warriors, but in the absence of the Splash Brothers (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson), Draymond Green has been among the more consistent performers for the Warriors this season. The power forward recently signed a contract extension with the Warriors and currently averages 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 28.4 minutes per game this season.

Also Read | LeBron James Comes Out On Top In Showdown With Zion Williamson, Duo Embrace After Game