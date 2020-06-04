LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers And Others Slam Drew Brees For 'misinformed' Comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James slammed New Orleans Saints quarterback on Twitter after the latter claimed "he will never agree" with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Amid protests against the death of George Floyd in the hands of a police officer, reports suggested NFL players were planning to show their support for the protests by opting against standing during the national anthem when the 2020 preseason begins. However, Drew Brees says he will not take part in such protests as he viewed the gesture disrespectful to the US flag.

Drew Brees statement: Drew Brees national anthem comments

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Drew Brees told Yahoo. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during the World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world."

The 41-year-old explained that standing during the national anthem with his hand over his heart is his way to show respect to the US armed forces and pay homage to sacrifices made by several men for the nation. "So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about.”

Brees later clarified his comments while speaking to ESPN, although he refused to back down on his stance about kneeling during the national anthem. The quarterback told during the interview that he "loved" and "respected" his teammates and will stand with them when it comes to fighting racial injustice. However, Drew Brees also said that he holds equal respect for his two grandfathers and the countless men who risked their lives for the United States over the years and are still doing the same.

LeBron James on Drew Brees statement

Amid the protests against the killing of George Floyd, the Drew Brees statement was not taken lightly by LeBron James and several of Brees' NFL peers. LeBron James said he was surprised that Brees still does not understand Colin Kaepernick's protests in 2016. Kaepernick, who protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, did not respect the nation or the soldiers, according to LeBron James.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

LeBron James further explained that the decision to not stand during the national anthem is "not offensive" and just standing for what is right.

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Several other athletes in the NFL and NBA seemed to agree with LeBron James on the issue as most took to social media to criticise Drew Brees for his ill-timed comments. Brees' teammate and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was quick to respond after he tweeted out to two posts claiming the quarterback 'does not know any better'.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys star Martellus Bennet, NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, Saints safety Michael Jenkins, and others criticised Drew Brees for his comments. Other NFL stars like Richard Sherman, Aaron Rodgers, also spoke against Drew Brees kneeling comments. NBA stars Tobias Harris and Stephen Jackson also condemned the veteran quarterback for his comments.

New Orleans native Ed Reed unloads on Drew Brees, who reiterated his stance that he’ll never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag:



“I see Drew Brees trying to do his part in keeping black folk down. You’re a straight sucker for that.”pic.twitter.com/wFfJjBhYw3 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 4, 2020

You get in front of millions on your platform and give a ignorant statement fucking up the message dudes have lost their jobs fighting for. You and your friends need to take your knees off of the necks of your black teammates and stand for something. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Drew Brees couldn't even directly say he understood why Colin protested injustice nor that he understood the anger of many black americans. He just talked about what the flag means to him.



But he posted a black box on instagram like he did somethin. That's the issue. https://t.co/bUs3g8AW86 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 3, 2020

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

Brees faced an equal backlash from the general public. The protests in New Orleans saw the people chanting 'F**k Drew Brees' during their march.

6/3 will now be F*ck Drew Brees day. pic.twitter.com/UVYrhYnw7w — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) June 4, 2020

