Drew Brees And Wife Brittany Pledge $5 Million For Coronavirus Relief In Louisiana

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees announced on Thursday that he and his wife, Brittany are pledging $5 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Louisana. Drew Brees and Brittany Brees made the announcement that they were donating the sum in order to help their community get through the crisis.

Drew Brees donation: Drew Brees and Brittany Brees pledge $5 million for coronavirus relief

The Saints quarterback took to Instagram to delve further into the details surrounding his collaboration with local organisations. Brees noted that he will be partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to work towards coronavirus relief in Louisana.

Drew Brees further added that his collaboration with the local communities will enable them to deliver over 10,000 meals every day to 'children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need'. The 41-year-old quarterback then urged all his supporters to come forward in the endeavour, writing, "Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

Drew Brees donation: Quarterback urges everyone to do their part

Louisiana government's John Bel Edwards was quick to express his gratitude to Brees and his family for their generosity.

Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family’s support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together. #lagov #whodat https://t.co/aTdgBFGp0o — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 26, 2020

Drew Brees Foundation and Drew Brees donation in Louisiana

Brees, who joined the Saints in 2006, is widely known for his philanthropic activities in the state of Louisiana. Drew Brees and Brittany Brees oversee a 'Drew Brees foundation' in the state by the name of Brees Dream Foundation.

The Drew Brees Foundation works to provide care and treatment to cancer patients and to provide care and education opportunities to the children in Louisiana. The 2010 Super Bowl winner was also named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2010 for his work in New Orleans in the aftermath of the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina.

