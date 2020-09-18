DSA Vs VIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Italian Basketball Cup Live

Dinamo Sassari (DSA) will lock horns with Virtus Segafredo Bologna (VIB) in a semi-final clash of the Italian Basketball Cup at Sassari, PalaSerradiMigni in Italy. The game will be played on Friday, September 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Fans can play the DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our DSA vs VIB Dream11 team, DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction and top picks.

DSA vs DIB live: DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction and preview

The semifinal of the annual professional basketball league is all set to kick off with an encounter between Dinamo Sassari (DSA) and Virtus Segafredo Bologna (VIB). Both the teams are among the 'super four' and come into this game having topped their group against their respective opponents. Virtus Segafredo Bologna are eight-time champions of the Italian Basketball Cup and will be backing themselves in this game.

They face two-time champions Dinamo Sassari who won the Italian Basketball Cup back-to-back in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Both teams are evenly matched and the encounter promises to be an interesting one. In the other clash, AX Armani Exchange Milano face Umana Reyer Venezia.

DSA vs VIB Dream11 team, full squads

Dinamo Sassari (DSA): Marco Spissu, Stefano Gentile, Marco Antonio Re, Vasilije Pusica, Filip Kruslin, Jason Burnell, Luca Gandini, Giacomo Devecchi, Justin Tillman, Eimantas Bendzius, Lorenzo Bucarelli, Miro Bilan, Kasper Treier

Virtus Segafredo Bologna (VIB): Milos Teodosic, Alessandro Pajola, Lorenzo Deri, Stefan Markovic, Josh Adams, Abass Awudu Abass, Kyle Weems, Amar Alibegovic, Giampaolo Ricci, Stefan Nikolic, Amedeo Tessitori, Julian Gamble, Vince Hunter

DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Dinamo Sassari (DSA) probable line-up

Marco Spissu, Filip Kruslin, Miro Bilan, Eimantas Bendzius, Jason Burnell

DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Virtus Segafredo Bologna (VIB) probable line-up

Milos Teodosic, Stefan Markovic, Giampaolo Ricci, Stefan Nikolic, Julian Gamble

DSA vs VIB live: DSA vs VIB Dream11 team

Marco Spissu, Stefan Markovic, Miro Bilan, Julian Gamble, Jason Burnell, Giampaolo Ricci, Filip Kruslin, Abass Awudu Abass

DSA vs VIB live: DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction

As per our DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction, the game will be a very close and entertaining one to all basketball fans

Note: The DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction and DSA vs VIB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DSA vs VIB Dream11 team and DSA vs VIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Canva