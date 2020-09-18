Kevin Love Opens Up On Having Suicidal Thoughts During Dreadful 2012-13 season

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love openly discussed his mental health struggles in his essay on The Players' Tribune. The former NBA champion opened up on the darkest moment of his life - the 2012-13 NBA season - while highlighting the importance of reaching out to friends or loved ones.

Kevin Love talks battling depression, anxiety while playing basketball

In 'To Anybody Going Through It' by Kevin Love, the Cavaliers star tried to reach out to the countless people battling depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders. "Considering the millions and millions of people around the world who have lost their jobs, or lost their loved ones, or who are just dealing with the unprecedented anxieties of being a human in 2020. I know so many people out there are suffering right now." Kevin Love continued, saying that he is no different and he's still going through these issues. The Cavaliers star stated that he has worked on himself over the last two and a half years but some days are "just brutal".

Love drew anecdotes from his childhood to explain his thought process and how depression and anxiety resonated with him ever since he was a kid. He then proceeded to discuss having an anxiety attack in 2018 during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. While Love was grateful for the overwhelming support he received from his closed ones and fans, he said the 2018 incident was a result of him suppressing his emotions for years.

This brought him to discuss the 2012-13 season with Minnesota Timberwolves. Love played 18 times that season, spending most of the season on the treatment table with a fracture in his right hand. The 32-year-old, who always considered basketball as an outlet for his emotions, wrote: "I’d only played 18 games with the Timberwolves that season, breaking my right hand twice, and that was when this whole … I guess you’d call it a facade or a character that I had sort of built up …. it all started crumbling. I was in a cast. My identity was gone. My emotional outlet was gone. All I was left with was me and my mind."

The five-time NBA All-Star wrote that the majority of people in his life don't know how bad it went for him. He, however, accounted for the support he received a couple of his closest friends that eased his struggle, eventually helping him out of his hole. Love urged everyone facing a similar struggle to not be afraid of asking for help as he wrote, "All I can say to you is this: Talk to somebody. You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody and tell them the truth about what you’re going through."

(Image Credits: Kevin Love Instagram)