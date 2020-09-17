WNBA Star Maya Moore Weds The Man She Saved From Prison After A "long, Long Battle"

In July, WNBA star Maya Moore made headlines for helping save Jonathan Irons from imprisonment. Irons, 40, was released from Missouri's Jefferson City Correctional Center after being wrongly imprisoned since he was 18. Moore was present when Irons was released, visibly elated as she dropped down to her knees in relief. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Moore and Irons revealed that they got married this summer and will continue working together as a married couple.

Maya Moore husband: Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons

"We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we've been doing together, but doing it as a married couple," Moore said before adding that they are excited to start their new life together. Moore, who put her career on hold to help free Irons in February 2019, was asked about her return to the WNBA. The four-time WNBA champion stated that she is "trying to really just breathe from this long, long battle". As there are still a lot of unknowns, she added that she has not planned her next steps yet.

Who is Maya Moore's husband?

Jonathan Irons was falsely convicted of burglary and assault when he was 18 and walked out a free man decades later. In 1998, he was convicted after a burglary and shooting at Stanley Stotler's home. While clearing Irons of all charges, Missouri judge Daniel Green wrote that the original case against Irons was “very weak and circumstantial at best". Moore and her family met Irons via the prison ministry. They met in 2007 during a penitentiary visit before Moore started studying at the University of Connecticut. She first talked about Irons publicly in 2016 as she started advocating against the current legal system in the USA.

The 31-year-old has won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. In 2014, she won the WNBA MVP award and was also the 2011 Rookie of the Year. The six-time WNBA All-Star & five-time All-WNBA first-team player also won two national championships while at the University of Connecticut.

