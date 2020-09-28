Dwight Howard Emotionally Opens Up About 2020 Being The Worst Year Of 6-yr-old Son's Life

This weekend, the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets to reach the 2019-20 NBA Finals. While players celebrated the team's first finals appearance in a decade, centre Dwight Howard spoke about his son, 6-year-old David, who lost his mother earlier this year. In May, before the season had resumed, Howard had opened up about dealing with the loss of David's mother – Melissa Rios.

Dwight Howard son: Lakers star reveals why 2020 has been the worst for his youngest son David

Dwight's six-year-old son said this year was the worst year of his life after his mom died.



Dwight said his son being able to watch him play in the WCF has meant the world to him: "He’ll never forget this moment, and neither will I.” pic.twitter.com/uXXM00JlSV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

After the Game 5 117-107 victory, Howard spoke about it and how much the win will mean to him. "I think it will mean the world to him," Howard said, adding that neither of them is ever going to forget about this moment. As David lost his mother to a fatal epileptic seizure earlier this year, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed that 2020 has been the "worst year of his life". According to Howard, David told him about 2020 being the worst, before asking him why life was so hard.

Howard, who did not know how to answer the six-year-old, has been trying to set a good example for his son – on and off the court. The 34-year-old Lakers star added that David pushes him the best and he is thankful that they "had this opportunity together despite everything that’s happened" in David's young life. Howard, who is determined to make the moment special for his son, revealed that he had decided that he would "give it everything" if he got a chance "to get back".

How did Dwight Howard son's mother die?

On a video call just now, Dwight Howard said the mother of his 6-year-old son died about 6 weeks ago. She had epilepsy and had a fatal seizure, the Lakers center says.



He's grateful he was able to be home in Georgia to be with his son and help him to process the loss. pic.twitter.com/BWLrdWIU3n — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 15, 2020

In May, Howard spoke about how difficult it was to understand and talk to his son. However, during a video conference, Howard stated that spending time with David gave him "some life" while he dealt with the loss of someone significant in his life. The Lakers star told during the video conference that spending time with son gave him 'some life' and that he was trying hard to think about how to cope with losing somebody important. Howard, who has five children, revealed that he maintained contact with his son, and was even present at her funeral.

Howard, who was a part of the Lakers in 2012-13, signed with the team this season. Howard started his career with the Orlando Magic and was a part of teams like the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks before returning to LA. Howard, 34, scored 9 points during the Lakers-Nuggets Game 5, while shooting 3-of-4 from the field. The NBA Finals are set to begin on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST).

