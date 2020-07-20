Lakers' Dwight Howard Says He Doesn't Believe In Vaccines Amid Burgeoning COVID-19 Crisis

Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard made headlines this week after he reportedly said that he doesn't believe in vaccinations. The 34-year-old has been in the news in recent weeks for breaking protocol in the NBA bubble after he was reported for not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA 2019-20 season restart is being monitored closely due to the health and safety issues with many NBA players with coronavirus having already opted out of the season's restart.

Lakers star Dwight Howard doesn't believe in coronavirus vaccines

In an Instagram Live chat, Dwight Howard was seen strutting in and around without a mask despite being reported for not wearing a mask in the NBA bubble last week. The Lakers star during the live chat said that he doesn't see anyone contracting coronavirus during their stay in the NBA bubble. In the video, Dwight Howard appears to answer a question posed by a fan, asking him whether he belives in coronavirus vaccines. The Lakers star controversially responded by saying he doesn't and claimed that it was just his personal opinion.

Dwight Howard's comments and disregard for protocol could land him in trouble yet again with the Lakers and the NBA. While the 34-year-old has done good deeds during his stay in the NBA bubble, his antics and coronavirus vaccines comment is shifting the focus back on himself for all the wrong reasons. Dwight Howard is donating the rest of his 2019-2020 salary to Breathe Again, a charitable campaign aimed at connecting “a gap between races and people." The Lakers star has also raised his voice on important matters like Breonna Taylor's death.

Dwight Howard says he doesn't believe in vaccinations.



"That's my personal opinion, but I don't." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 19, 2020

Dwight Howard remains carefree and is not worried about the coronavirus within the confines of the NBA bubble, as players and staff are regularly tested for the virus during their stay at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, according to a report by Yahoo Sports, the players and staff in the NBA bubble can contract the virus as Disney World employees who are working inside the "bubble" can come and go. The players and staff could still be affected by the virus, with many NBA stars including Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick Jones Jr, Jabari Parker having tested positive for the virus. On the work front, Howard and the Lakers are scheduled to play their first of eight seeding games on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)