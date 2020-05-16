Dwight Howard Opens Up About Coping Up With Losing His Son's Mother, Melissa Rios

Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard took part in a video conference interview on Friday from his home near Atlanta, Georgia. The 34-year-old discussed about changing his perspective after the death of the mother of his six-year-old son and coping with the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dwight Howard baby mom Melissa Rios death helped Howard being a better person

According to USA Today, the Lakers center opened up on the raw emotions after Melissa Rios, the mother of Howard’s 6-year-old son, David died in March. Melissa Rios reportedly died on March 27 near her home in Calabasas, California. Dwight Howard confirmed her death was not due to coronavirus but epilepsy as she died after a fatal seizure. Howard said he kept in touch with his son's mother and even attended her funeral.

Sad news. Dwight Howard said that the mom of his 6-year-old son died about 6 weeks ago unrelated to COVID-19. This whole time has given him perspective on various issues. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 15, 2020

“It’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son,” Dwight Howard said as quoted by a publication. “So I wouldn’t know how to talk to my son about it." The Lakers star told during the video conference that spending time with son gave him 'some life' and that he was trying hard to think about how to cope with losing somebody important.

Dwight Howard, who has five children, told interviewers that he tried to help his son David after the latter lost his mother at such a young age. "I’m just trying to find ways to bring analogies to life and his mom, and how she’ll always be here with us. So it’s just a learning process," he said.

On a video call just now, Dwight Howard said the mother of his 6-year-old son died about 6 weeks ago. She had epilepsy and had a fatal seizure, the Lakers center says.



He's grateful he was able to be home in Georgia to be with his son and help him to process the loss. pic.twitter.com/BWLrdWIU3n — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 15, 2020

At the moment, Howard is back in his hometown of Atalanta, Georgia and is focused on providing support for his son. From playing games like hide-and-seek and Uno to hanging out with their dog and playing in the pool, Howard says he is using the time to bond with his children. Howard feels spending time with his children has kept him more 'grounded' and helped him understand that every moment counts.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Dwight Howard joined the LA Lakers ahead of the 2019/20 season. The former Orlando Magic has so played an important role for the Lakers, averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 62 games. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is busy trying to maintain his shape as he anxiously waits for the NBA season to resume.

