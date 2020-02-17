Dwight Howard Honours Kobe Bryant During 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Dwight Howard honoured Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the 2020 Slam Dunk contest. Entering the contest for the first time since 2008, Dwight Howard brought his signature Superman dunk to the contest while donning Bryant's No. 24. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Also Read | Dwight Howard Wooed By Laker Girls On His 34th Birthday Before Timberwolves Game

Dwight Howard Kobe Bryant tribute: Superman dunk for Bryant

Dwight Howard, who played with Kobe Bryant during the 2012-13 season, honoured the 41-year-old during the Slam Dunk contest. During the second round of the contest, Howard ditched his Lakers jersey. He revealed a jersey that had the No. 24 embossed on the red and yellow Superman logo. Howard went on to perform his iconic Superman dunk for the fans to cherish at the United Center, Chicago.

Dwight Howard also opted for a pair of Kobe Bryant's signature shoes for the Slam Dunk contest.

Also Read | Dwight Howard Seeks Lakers Legend And Ex-rival Kobe Bryant's Help For NBA Dunk Contest

Dwight Howard Dunk Contest: First Dunk

Unfortunately for Howard, the 34-year-old was eliminated after the second round after being placed fourth in the contest. He completed a 360 reverse twist for his first before bringing his cape out for the second round.

Also Read | Lakers Set To Guarantee On-song Dwight Howard's $2.56 Million Contract

Dwight Howard's plan on that second dunk was to have Kobe Bryant bring him the Superman cape. Once Bryant did that, Howard planned to show Bryant the 24 on his chest. He said Bryant had agreed to do it. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 16, 2020

After the contest, it was reported that Dwight Howard had initially planned on having Kobe Bryant bring him the Superman cape, with the latter also agreeing to do it. However, former NBA player Jameer Nelson ended up handing over the cape to Howard.

NBA All-Star 2020 Live: Results

Miami Heat star Derrick Jones Jr. saw off a stern challenge from Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon to win the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest. Heat's Bam Adebayo won the Skills Challenge while Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield won the 3-Point Challenge. The All-Star game saw Team LeBron come from behind to register an impressive win over Team Giannis.

Also Read | Dwight Howard, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine Set To Feature In NBA Slam Dunk Contest