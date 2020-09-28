Dwyane Wade Pledges His Alliance To Miami Heat Over LeBron For Upcoming NBA Finals

Miami Heat's Sunday night victory over the Boston Celtics confirmed their first finals appearance since 2014. The Heat, who were the No. 5 seed going into the postseason, are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James – who led Miami to two NBA championships (2012, 2013). The Lakers will also be playing their first NBA Final in a decade.

Dwyane Wade chooses to side with the Miami Heat instead of best friend LeBron James

The million dollar question is who will @DwyaneWade be cheering for?? His former team, the Heat, or his best friend LeBron James 🤔😂 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 28, 2020

While both Heat and Lakers fans were celebrating their team's conference finals win, Lakers legend Magic Johnson was curious about whom Dwyane Wade would support – his former team Miami Heat or his best friend LeBron James. Wade, who retired in 2019, played most of his career with the Heat. He led them to the 2006 NBA title and two more with LeBron James alongside. Wade briefly played with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers (2016 to 2018) but returned to Miami for his final two seasons. James returned to the Cavaliers in 2014, but Wade chose to continue playing for Miami.

Wade replied to Magic Johnson's tweet, making it clear that he will be siding with Miami for the upcoming NBA Finals. "We call this a win/win," Wade wrote with laughing emojis. However, he confirmed that he is a part of "#HeatNation" despite being happy for LeBron.

Iam so fucking happy for Jimmy right now — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 28, 2020

Another one! Congrts to my brotha @KingJames on his 10th final appearance. What we’re witnessing will never be replicated again. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 27, 2020

Along with his reply to Johnson, the three-time NBA champion also went viral for his tweet congratulating Jimmy Butler. "I am so f***ing happy for Jimmy right now," Wade wrote. Additionally, Wade also congratulated James on his finals appearance after the Lakers win on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). James, 35, will be playing his 10th NBA Finals this week, determined to lead the Lakers to their 17th title. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled on Wednesday, September 30 at 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, October 1, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: NBA website, AP)