LeBron James Reacts To Dwyane Wade And Son's Hilarious Workout Dance Moves; Watch

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade has kept his fans entertained through various Instagram and TikTok videos during the quarantine imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with videos and posts which support the Black Lives Matter movement, Wade has also been sharing multiple moments with his children on social media. Last week, Dwyane Wade shared a video of himself dancing with his son.

Dwyane Wade son: Dwyane Wade uploads hilarious dance video with Zaire

The 38-year-old former Miami Heat star was in the gym when his 18-year-old son Zaire started doing the popular TikTok dance to Right Foot, Now Left Foot. Wade added the hashtag #dancebreak to the video while saying that this is what happens when one is '20 years older than your 18-year-old'. Dwyane Wade started by following his son's steps but began freestyling and dancing on own his own towards the end. NBA stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and rapper 2 Chainz reacted to the video by using laughing emojis. NBA legend Isiah Thomas also reacted to the video. Actress Kate Hudson commented on the post, saying that the video 'is the best'. James and Wade are often seen interacting with each other on social media, and have been friends since before James joined the Heat in 2011.

Dwyane Wade son: LeBron James reacts to Dwyane Wade Instagram dance video with Dwyane Wade son Zaire

Along with his TikTok videos which feature his wife Gabrielle Union and their kids, Wade has also been dyeing his hair in May. He first dyed his hair bright red, which faded to pink till June. Recently, he let a self-taught 17-year-old hairstylist style his hair by painting a flame at the back of his head. He even shared a video of himself hanging out with his daughter Zaya, who also had pink hair. Wade's hair was compared to Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman's, who also complimented his recent hairstyles. His recent hairstyle was a tribute to the Miami Heat, with whom he played 15 NBA seasons. He then played with the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to the Heat. Wade retired after the 2018-19 season.

(Image source: Dwyane Wade and LeBron James official Instagram)