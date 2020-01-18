LeBron James Has A Special Birthday Message For Former Teammate Dwyane Wade

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are known to have once ruled the NBA. Along with Chris Bosh, they made Miami Heat one of the most dominating teams in the league. The trio guided Miami Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014. They won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. While both these players no longer play with or against each other, their love and brotherhood continue to thrive off the court.

LeBron James' birthday wish for Dwayne Wade

Although James and Wade are at different stages of life currently, their friendship has always remained strong. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar dedicated a heartfelt birthday message fo his former Miami Heat teammate via social media.

Zaire Wade birthday message for father Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade’s eldest son Zaire took to social media to share a loving message for his father. Here's what he posted on his Instagram handle.

NBA: Dwyane Wade stats

Dwayne Wade, who turned 38 on Friday, retired after the conclusion of the 2018-19 regular season. The former Miami Heat star finished his NBA professional career averaging 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per game. The three-time NBA champion is exploring business opportunities and also appearing on TV shows.

35-year-old LeBron James is having a terrific season for LA Lakers. He's scoring 25.4 points and also has 7.7 rebounds per game. He is dishing out 10.9 assists per game this season. Thanks to such brilliant performances, the Lakers are sitting at the No.1 spot in the Western Conference.

LeBron James continues to lead NBA All-Star Voting

The NBA All-Star voting began on January 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic were leading the race. However, after the second round of voting on January 9, LeBron James overtook Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony also entered the list after the second round, following a successful comeback with the Trail Blazers in November 2019. The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago at the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST).