Enes Kanter Expresses Desire To Fight Regularly In WWE Post NBA Career

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is in his ninth year as an NBA professional. Despite being only 27 and supposedly having a long NBA career ahead of him, the Celtics star is already planning for life after the NBA. A boyhood fan of pro wrestling, Enes Kanter says he plans to become a WWE superstar after his NBA career is over.

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career.



Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook's policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae — Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020

Enes Kanter WWE career in the horizon?

The 27-year-old recently joined The Athletic for a video interview where he revealed his plans to have a career in WWE after his playing career is over. Enes Kanter said, "I am definitely becoming a WWE wrestler. I already have offers from WWE but I have to finish my basketball career first." The 6 ft 10 inches center already has WWE experience under his belt. Back in September 2019, during a WWE show at the Madison Square Garden, Enes Kanter appeared backstage during a segment for the 24/7 championship. Kanter momentarily captured the belt from R-Truth before losing the title back to Truth later on the show.

Kanter was also dating WWE superstar Dana Brooke at one point of time, who currently performs for the SmackDown brand. Enes Kanter is also known to be a big fan of The Undertaker. As per reports, during an event with the University of Kentucky, Kanter used Taker's theme song to introduce himself to the fans. While Kanter says he already had offers from the company, it might actually be years before we see the Celtics star dancing inside the squared circle with WWE superstars.

Enes Kanter is not the first to have aspirations to enjoy a short career or a stint with WWE. NBA legends Karl Malon and Dennis Rodman had a brief stint with WCW in the 1990s during their playing careers. The duo went on to face each other in a tag team match also involving Hulk Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page.

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal also made an appearance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. Shaq was expected to face Big Show in a one-off match. However, the idea was later scrapped. Most recently, three-time Super Bowl winner, Rob Gronkowski signed a deal with the WWE before going on to become the 24/7 champion at WrestleMania 36. Still holding the belt, Gronkowski then went on to come out of retirement and sign a one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Enes Kanter NBA career

Enes Kanter was drafted by Utah Jazz in the 2011 NBA draft. He spent four seasons with the Jazz before leaving for OKC Thunder in 2015. Kanter has also played for New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers before signing for the Celtics at the start of the 2019/20 season. The 27-year-old averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the NBA so far in his career.

