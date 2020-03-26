Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke Quarantined Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, To Miss WrestleMania 36

WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have been quarantined ahead of WrestleMania 36 which is scheduled to take place on April 4 and 5. According to Forbes, Dana Brooke is reportedly sick and WWE has asked her to stay quarantined amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Dana Brooke was scheduled to compete in the six-pack match at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title.

According to many, Dana Brooke was taken out of the match to make sure other wrestlers and officials are safe. After Dana Brooke was removed, the six-pack match was turned in to a fatal-five way one.

Dana Brooke quarantined

Dana Brooke recently shared a video on her Instagram page where she can be seen working out at home. She shared the video while revealing the different exercises she does to keep in shape. Dana Brooke revealed that she does four sets of 10 Dumbbell squat into Shoulder Press, 10 bicep curls, 10 glute bridges and 10 straight bar bents.

Dana Brooke quarantined: Here’s the video she shared

Rey Mysterio quarantined

Rey Mysterio, on the other hand, was out of action for weeks before he returned last week and defeated US champion Andrade. According to many, WWE asked Rey Mysterio to return from break so that he could finish his storyline with Andrade. It is yet to be revealed why Rey Mysterio is being kept quarantined. However, some say that the masked luchador will be taking a long break before making his return.

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio defeats Andrade

Before the bell could ring, Andrade attacked Rey Mysterio with a dropkick to the midsection. However, Rey Mysterio fought back and delivered some deadly moves. Andrade cheated as he hit Rey Mysterio with a nasty back elbow which earned him a two-count. Rey Mysterio saw an opening and delivered the 619 before earning the victory off a top-rope splash.

