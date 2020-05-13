Is Becky Lynch Leaving The WWE? Becky Lynch Fuels Retirement Rumours After Pregnancy News

'The Man' Becky Lynch stunned the WWE Universe after she announced her pregnancy on RAW and thereby relinquished her RAW Women's Championship. Becky Lynch has arguably been one of the top stars in the company for two years running and will now take some time off from the company in order to focus on her health and starting a new family with fiance and fellow WWE superstar, Seth Rollins. While Lynch was busy announcing her pregnancy to the WWE Universe, fans on the other side were left speculating if this marks the end of The Man's WWE career. Unsurprisingly, 'Is Becky Lynch leaving the WWE?' and Is Becky Lynch retiring?' have been the two most frequently asked questions since the episode of RAW.

Is Becky Lynch leaving the WWE? Is Becky Lynch retiring?

To answer the 'Is Becky Lynch leaving the WWE' question, Lynch will now be taking extended time off from the company as maternity leave. Reports suggest Lynch found out she was pregnant in April 2020 which means she will be due in December this year. This implies the former RAW Women's Champion will not be returning to the company in 2020. In 2019, Lynch reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company which is expected to be a long-term contract. Hence, Lynch will likely be contracted to the company whenever she decides to return to the business.

Addressing the second big question, Is Becky Lynch retiring? Neither The Man nor her fiance Seth Rollins has commented on the rumours circulating since the Becky Lynch announcement. However, Becky Lynch did fuel the speculation after she posted a cryptic tweet after RAW aired. Lynch thanked the WWE family for the wonderful journey and claimed all her dreams came true with the company.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

After her emotional RAW promo, Lynch said to People magazine, "I’ve achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business. So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.” This coupled with her post on Twitter implies Lynch has left her options open in regards to a return after her maternity break.

Is Becky Lynch leaving the WWE? Becky Lynch announcement

With the Becky Lynch announcement on RAW, her astonishing 399-day run as the RAW Women's Champion came to an end. Her rein was was just 49 days short of Trish Stratus' record as longest women's title reign.

