Enes Kanter Gets Thousands Of Death Threats For Staunch Criticism Of Erdogan

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter is no stranger to controversy and is famous for his political activism against President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan, who has been accused of carrying out several terror attacks and essentially overthrowing democracy in Turkey. The Boston Celtics star has labelled the Turkish president as the 'Hitler of this century'. Enes Kanter death threats are part of his daily life, and the 28-year-old has now revealed of them online.

Enes Kanter death threats: Boston Celtics star reveals death threats sent by 'Erdogan's goons'

Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter took to Twitter to reveal some of the thousands of death threats he receives from supporters of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Celtics star said that the Enes Kanter death threats won't stop him from raising his voice, and added that he receives thousands of them every day. Enes Kanter alleged that these threats on his life were sent by "Erdogan's goons", and said he will not stop until every innocent soul in Turkish prisons is set free. Kanter labelled Erdogan a "tyrant" and said that he is living in the Turkish president's head rent-free. The Enes Kanter death threats came just hours after the Celtics star appeared on the Gino Time podcast and said his father, a genetic professor who was released from a Turkish prison last month after seven years, is still unable to leave Turkey, MassLive.com reports.

Fascist Erdogan using his goons to keep sending me Death Threats.

This is ONLY some of the thousands of Death Threats I get every day.



I will NOT stop until every innocent soul in Turkish prisons is set free.



I’m in your head you tyrant @RTErdogan 🙌 RENT FREE pic.twitter.com/yKN15cuzGI — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 30, 2020

Enes Kanter death threats: Enes Kanter Turkey controversy

Enes Kanter's criticism has seen him land in trouble with the Turkish authorities. The Turkish government has placed a warrant out for the Celtics star's arrest and he was detained in Romania in 2017 in an international incident. Pressure within Turkey led to Kanter's family being unable to contact him, and his father was arrested in 2017 for alleged links with terror organisations. Mehmet Kanter was acquitted on the charges in June and released from prison.

The Celtics star had then addressed suggestions that he was talking too much in the media. However, Kanter defended his stance suggesting that his stand puts pressure on the Turkish government. Kanter had declined to travel to London while playing for the New York Knicks last year, believing he may have been targeted there by Turkish spies. Enes Kanter has reportedly not spoken to his parents in years due to fear of retaliation from the Turkish government.

(Image Courtesy: Enes Kanter, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Instagram)