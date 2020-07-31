LeBron James Game-winner In Final Seconds Vs Clippers Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy: WATCH

Following the NBA return on Thursday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave the world a timely reminder of his greatness. James' decisive winner at the Orlando opener helped the Lakers earn a crucial 103-101 victory over local rivals LA Clippers. The LeBron James game-winner saw the Lakers star follow up on his own miss with just 12.8 seconds on the clock and sent NBA fans on social media into a frenzy.

NBA live scores: Lakers vs Clippers

The Lakers vs Clippers clash at the NBA bubble was another one of those tight affairs between the two Western Conference giants. Most fans believe that the game on Thursday night might have been a preview of the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers had initially opened up a 12-point lead after the first quarter against Kawhi Leonard and co but the Clippers slowly pulled things back over the next two quarters.

The scores were tied at 101-101 with just 30 seconds remaining on the clock, but that's when three-time NBA champion LeBron James decided to take matters into his own hands. The 35-year-old ventured with the ball and made the incredible winning shot after following up on his own miss to earn the Lakers a 103-101 win over the Clippers. This was soon after Paul George had tied the game with a stunning three-pointer but the Clippers star missed another three-pointer at the final horn. Here's a look at the LeBron James game-winner that sent the NBA fans into a frenzy:

Tie game. Orlando opener. Top two teams in the West.



The King came through 👑 pic.twitter.com/i77YzyrknH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2020

It’s insane that LeBron is 35 and still the best player in the world — Sam Morril (@sammorril) July 31, 2020

Turns out LeBron can still play. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 31, 2020

LeBron taking over the final minute. Welcome back, NBA. — Connor Kiesel (@ConnorKiesel) July 31, 2020

Lakers vs Clippers: LeBron James stats

Although James might have had only 16 points against the Clippers, none were bigger than his final two that came in the dying seconds of the tight encounter. Despite struggling on 6-of-19 shooting, James finished with 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Lakers power forward will be hoping to improve his numbers with seven regular-season games remaining, though Anthony Davis and the Lakers bench were at hand to provide more than ample support.

Lakers vs Clippers: Anthony Davis stats

LeBron James might have grabbed the headlines for his game-winner but Anthony Davis played an integral role in the triumph for the Lakers. The 27-year-old scored 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Western Conference table-toppers in a thrilling win. The fan consensus at the end of a closely-fought affair was, therefore, that Davis was the best man on the court on a tense night in the NBA bubble.

Image Credits - Lakers Twitter