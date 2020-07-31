NBA Scores: Lakers Edge Past Clippers In 103-101 Clutch Victory To Bag 1st NBA Bubble Win

The NBA season resumed on Thursday (Friday IST), with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers finally defeated the LA Clippers, while the Utah Jazz beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Players returned to court with no audiences to cheer for them at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Teams determined to carry out their promise of supporting the movement against systemic racism, locked hands and knelt during the national anthem before a tip-off.

NBA scores: Lakers vs Clippers result

The Lakers established a massive 13-point lead during the first quarter, though the Clippers caught by the second half, reducing the gap to 54-52. Anthony Davis has a massive first-half, followed by a stunning third quarter, which he finished with 34 points. The Lakers had 6 turnovers during the third quarter, letting their lead slip for the first time since the game began.

However, Davis and James scored back-to-back points to regain their advantage. James made the game-winning bucket after rebounding his own miss, before defending Kawhi Leonard during his final possession, forcing a pass to Paul George, who missed the clutch shot. The Clippers were missing both Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, while Dion Waiters scored in double digits for the Lakers off the bench.

The Lakers are now 6.5 games ahead of the Clippers on the Western Conference standing. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke to reporters after the game, stating that they have "too many" self-inflicted wounds during the game, which led to their loss against the Lakers. Without Williams or Harrell, the Clippers gave the Lakers 29 points off turnovers. Though they lost, Leonard expressed satisfaction over the game, as he thought it was "great to be back on the floor." The Clippers and Lakers will face Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans respectively on Saturday (Sunday IST).

Lakers vs Clippers scores

Lakers

Anthony Davis points: 34 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

LeBron James points: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST

Kyle Kuzma points: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Dion Waiter points: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Clippers

Paul George points: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Kawhi Leonard points: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Patrick Beverley points: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST

Reggie Jackson points: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

NBA scores: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans result

With 23 points to his name, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz to a 106-104 victory on Thursday. The Pelicans were leading for most of the game, but lost their lead after Brandon Ingram missed his three-pointer during the final few minutes of the game. Rookie Zion Williamson, who was cleared to play after his quarantine, scored 16 points for the Pelicans in just 15 minutes. Clarkson added 5 rebounds and 3 assists to his 23-point performance, while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley recorded 20 points each.

(Image source: Los Angeles Lakers official Instagram – @lakers)