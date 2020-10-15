EST Vs GCN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Game Preview

Movistar Estudiantes will go up against Herbalife Gran Canaria in a Week 5 game of the Spanish Liga ACB. The EST vs GCN match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST on October 16 from the WiZink Center, Madrid. Here is our EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction, EST vs GCN Dream11 team and EST vs GCN Dream11 top picks.

Semana con dos importantes partidos para el equipo de #LigaEndesa de @movistar_es Estudiantes.

Estamos empatados 1-3 con ambos rivales.



Jueves 15, 20:30h 🆚 @GranCanariaCB



Domingo 18, 12:30h 🛫 @RealBetisBasket pic.twitter.com/dsQZquUkWi — Movistar Estudiantes (@MovistarEstu) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Former Texas State Coach Kaspar Denies Allegations Of Racism

EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both Movistar Estudiantes and Herbalife Gran Canaria have managed to win just one out of their four encounters at the Liga ACB this season. Estudiantes are at the 13th position, while Gran Canaria are at the 18th place out of 19 teams. Last season, Gran Canaria had an average 11th place finish, ending the year with 11 wins and 11 losses, while Estudiantes ended in last place with just five wins from their 23 games.

Movistar Estudiantes lost their first game to Basquet Manresa with a slim margin of 4 points, making 84 points to Manresa's 88. They suffered a heavy loss to UCAM Murcia in their next match, going down 80-93. In their third encounter against Saski Baskonia, Movistar Estudiantes bounced back well, but lost out in the last moment by a difference of just 2 points.

The team finally seems to have found its footing, winning a close game against Montakit Fuenlabrada 82-81 on Sunday. They will now hope to capitalize on this winning streak.

Meanwhile, Gran Canaria won their first encounter against Bilbao Basket, winning 107-102. However, they failed to keep the momentum going, and lost their next three games on the trot, to Burgos, Zaragoza and Real Madrid. The huge margins of loss have pushed Gran Canaria further down the table, and they will need to pull off something quickly to get back into contention for the finals.

Also Read | LeBron James Watches The Last Dance As "homework" After Bagging His 4th NBA Title

EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Movistar Estudiantes predicted starting lineup

Aleksa Avramovic (SG), Edgar Vicedo (SF), Dovydas Giedraitis (C), John Roberson (PF), Aleksandar Cvetkovic (PG)

Herbalife Gran Canaria predicted starting lineup

Matt Costello (PF), Beka Burjanadze (SF), Amedeo Della Valle (C), Frankie Ferrari (SG), Andrew Albicy (PG)

EST vs GCN Key Players

Movistar Estudiantes - Aleksa Avramovic, John Roberson, Dovydas Giedraitis

Herbalife Gran Canaria - Matt Costello, Beka Burjanadze, Amedeo Della Valle

Also Read | Avery Bradley And His Wife Spent $30,000 On Supplies For WNBA Players In Their 'Wubble'

EST vs GCN Dream11 team

PG: Aleksandar Cvetkovic, Andrew Albicy

SG: Aleksa Avramovic, Frankie Ferrari

SF: Edgar Vicedo, Beka Burjanadze

PF: Matt Costello

C: Dovydas Giedraitis

EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction

According to our EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction, Movistar Estudiantes will win the match.

Note: The EST vs GCN Dream11 prediction and EST vs GCN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The EST vs GCN Dream11 team and EST vs GCN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Dallas Wings Fire Coach Brian Agler After Missing Playoffs

Image Credits: Gran Canaria CB Twitter