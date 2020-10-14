Avery Bradley And His Wife Spent $30,000 On Supplies For WNBA Players In Their 'Wubble'

Before the NBA restart began in July, Avery Bradley was one of the few players who chose to skip the resumption of the season. As per reports, the NBA star wanted to spend with his wife and three kids, which includes his six-year-old son with a respiratory illness. While talking to ESPN, Avery Bradley stated that though he would miss out on the restart, he cannot put his family at risk.

Avery Bradley wife and NBA star donated around $30,000 to the WNBA bubble

While the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Miami Heat to win their 17th NBA title, the Seattle Storm clinched the WNBA Championship by beating the Las Vegas Aces. As both leagues are over and players have returned home, many reports focused on the much talked about life inside the respective bubbles. As per Forbes, Avery Bradley and his wife made a donation to the WNBA bubble, particularly focused on mothers inside the bubble.

Avery Bradley is a real one 💯 @espnW pic.twitter.com/t7ugVIDGzV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 13, 2020

Avery Bradley and his wife, along with the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), reportedly spent $30,000 for various required supplies in the bubble. Forbes reported that the 29-year-old Lakers star apparently asked the league what the players might need to make the experience on the court a little better. Playpens for children, art supplies, colouring and painting sets, board games, cards, dominoes, books, educational resources, ping pong tables, games and consoles, outdoor games, karaoke machines and even a bouncy house were reported to have been delivered to the players. The publication added that the married couple also sent over beauty products and health supplies for WNBA mothers, including some emotional support animals.

Avery Bradley net worth

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has opted-out of playing in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, Bradley told ESPN on Tuesday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

As per reports, Avery Bradley is worth $8 million. During his ten seasons in the league, Bradley has earned around $57 million. With his decision to sit out the NBA restart, Bradley reportedly lost $650,000 in salary.

