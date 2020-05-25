James Harden's 'quarantine Look' Goes Viral, Fans React To Rockets Star's Latest Pictures

A photo Houston Rockets star James Harden recently went rival as fans noticed the unkempt James Harden beard. The photo was first posted by Christian Polk, who is a player development specialist. Fans pointed out the Rockets star has lost some weight and that his usually perfect beard has patches of grey in it.

Also read | James Harden beard and James Harden viral photos: Story of how the James Harden beard evloved

James Harden beard: A photo of James Harden on a trail goes viral during NBA suspension

Also read | James Harden Rockets comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo after NBA All-Star snub: James Harden viral photos

Fans react to the James Harden trail photo

If the refs couldn’t see James Harden travel when he was fat, no chance they’ll see it now that he’s skinny pic.twitter.com/Sk5NNuupVL — RTW News Baller (@RTWnewsballer) May 22, 2020

Also read | James Harden Rockets claims to be studying Last Dance while gearing up for possible NBA return: James Harden viral photos

Some fans made fun of him, asking how a millionaire like Harden is unable to access a barber. Some Twitter users also commented on his game based on his latest appearance. Some fans thought the NBA star has lost too much weight and believe he could have gotten a hair cut if they could get one. Many users called out his travels, saying that if the referee could not see his travels before, there is no way they can see them now.

James Harden practiced social distancing by going up into the hills to do peyote for 2 months. pic.twitter.com/cAto6cbUhq — President Chip Reiderson (@ChipReiderson) May 22, 2020

James Harden coming from the post apocalyptic future to warn us about 5G



But he was too late pic.twitter.com/oeVcsNyBc2 — Lester The 6th Round Sleeper (@TheLesterLee) May 22, 2020

If the NBA doesn’t start back soon, there might not be much left of James Harden pic.twitter.com/uTwcUWnXwZ — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) May 22, 2020

If I got a haircut, then I know he’s able to get one. — Rashad. (@ShadCharleston) May 22, 2020

Also read | James Harden jersey retired in Houston strip club after spending $1 million in one night

Many NBA players, including Harden, are reported to be training to get back in shape so they can return to the court by July. Though the NBA is yet to make an official statement, the league are currently looking to resume the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Before the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus, Harden was averaging a league-best 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range. Harden, along with Russell Westbrook, was leading the Rockets to a 40-24 win-loss record in the Western Conference.